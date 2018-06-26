Italy - Factors to watch on June 26

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Small companies association Confartigianato holds annual assembly with President Giorgio Merletti; Deputy Prime Ministers Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini attend in Rome (0830 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases 2017 poverty in Italy data (0800 GMT), followed by news conference (0900 GMT).

Assogestioni expected to release May fund flows data.

Welfare institute INPS holds seminar on “Immigration: Challenges and Opportunities for European Policy and Politics” with President Tito Boeri in Rome (0700 GMT).

Social security agency INAIL President Massimo De Felice holds news conference ahead of annual report presentation in Rome (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 1.25-1.75 billion euros CTZ bonds due March 30, 2020; 0.75-1.25 billion euros following two BTPei bonds due May 15, 2023 and Sept. 15, 2041. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

The Italian Treasury said on Monday it would be issuing new 5-year, 7-year and 10-year BTP bonds in the third quarter of this year.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia said on Monday its board still backed chief executive Amos Genish after he expressed regret over recent comments made about some of its members.

FCA

Fiat Chrysler expects to sell 700,000 vehicles in Brazil in 2018.

Trade unions CGIL and FIOM holds news conference on “The Future of FCA and CNHI Plants” in Rome (1000 GMT).

ACOTEL

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0730 GMT).

ASTALDI

Extraordinary and ordinary shareholders’ meetings (0700 GMT).

SNAITECH

Pluto Italia SpA starts mandatory takeover bid on Snaitech shares; ends on July 23.

TISCALI

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0900 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................