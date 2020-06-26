Italy - Factors to watch on June 26

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases Q1 deficit-to-GDP ratio data (0800 GMT) and June consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 7.0 billion euros new six-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Italy’s Treasury said on Thursday it would offer up to 7.75 billion euros over four bonds at auction on June 30.

The Treasury said on Thursday it planned to issue new 5- and 7-year nominal BTP bonds in the third quarter as well as a new zero-coupon bond.

INTESA SANPAOLO, UBI

Italian market regulator Consob has cleared the publication of the investor document detailing Intesa Sanpaolo’s offer to buy rival UBI Banca. The acceptance period of the bid will start on July 6 and end on July 28, unless it is extended in compliance with applicable regulations, Italy’s biggest retail bank said on Thursday.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The luxury goods group will release only its half-year sales on July 28, postponing instead to Sept. 15 publication of the remaining financial data for the January-June period and a conference call with analysts.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Annual shareholders’ meeting (1300 GMT)

PSA CEO Carlos Tavares told PSA’s annual shareholder meeting on Thursday he was confident a $50 billion merger of the maker of Peugeot vehicles with Fiat Chrysler would proceed as planned and deliver synergies of at least 3.7 billion euros.

LEONARDO

The aerospace and defence company has decided to establish a General Management structure that will be led by Lucio Valerio Cioffi, current head of the Aircraft Division.

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

Shares in the Italian insurer closed up 38% on Thursday after rival Assicurazioni Generali said it would invest 300 million euros to buy a 24.4% stake.

MEDIASET

Annual shareholders’ meeting (0800 GMT)

DIARY

Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO Luigi Gubitosi attends conference on digitalisation (1000 GMT).

