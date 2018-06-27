Italy - Factors to watch on June 27

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT), May non-EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells six-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

MEDIASET

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Ferragamo’s head of marketing and communications, Antonio Burrello, is leaving the group, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, signalling further management changes at the Florentine shoemaker.

BORGOSESIA

Savings shareholders’ meeting (1300 GMT) and annual general meeting (1400 GMT).

INDUSTRIA E INNOVAZIONE

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0930 GMT).

SAFE BAG

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0830 GMT).

ZEPHYRO

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1400 GMT).

Annual general meetings: BIALETTI INDUSTRIE (0900 GMT), CDR ADVANCE CAPITAL (1500 GMT).

