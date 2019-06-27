Italy - Factors to watch on June 27

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Italy aims to clinch a deal with the European Commission over its contested public finances without setting a new goal for next year’s budget deficit, a senior government source told Reuters.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT) and May non-EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

ATLANTIA

Italy’s ruling League party opposes a request by its coalition partner, the 5-Star Movement, to revoke the motorway concession of the Italian infrastructure group, a senior League source said on Wednesday.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

The Italian phone group holds a board meeting to discuss a single-network project with Open Fiber.

GENERALI

The Italian top insurer and Spanish rival Grupo Catalana Occidente are vying to take control of Portuguese insurance firm Tranquilidade in a deal worth up to $682 million, five sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

UNICREDIT

The Italian lender said on Wednesday that TLAC subordinated funding plan for 2019 was complete after the issue of a 750 million euros senior non-preferred bond.

I GRANDI VIAGGI

Board meeting on H1 results.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Saving shareholders’ meeting (0800 GMT).

TISCALI

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (1300 GMT).

Annual general meetings: BIANCAMANO, BORGOSESIA (1200 GMT), CDR ADVANCE CAPITAL (1300 GMT), ECOSUNTEK (0800 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria attends ceremony at the Financial Police school. (0830 GMT)

Milan, Deputy Economy Minister Massimo Garavaglia attends conference on tax regime. (1230 GMT)

Milan, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini attends Libero newspaper conference (1600 GMT)

