Italy - Factors to watch on June 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases Q1 deficit/GDP data (0800 GMT) and and June flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings in Rome.

DEBT

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES (*) PRYSMIAN

Italy’s Prysmian PRY.MI said on Wednesday night it would offer new shares in a planned 500-million-euro rights issue at 15.31 euros, equal to a 25.82 percent discount to the theoretical ex-rights price (TERP) calculated on Wednesday’s reference price.

(*) ASTALDI

A Turkish and Chinese consortium is readying a binding offer to buy Astaldi’s stake in a bridge over the Bosphorus, Il Messaggero said.

BANCA CARIGE (*) The European Central Bank on Wednesday held separate conference calls with Carige CEO Paolo Fiorentino and the bank’s core investor Vittorio Malacalza to discuss the recent spat over governance of the bank, Il Messaggero said.

The chief executive of the regional lender has pledged to stay in his job for as long as the Italian bank’s board backs him, following a boardroom spat that risks undermining the lender’s turnaround efforts.

ENI

The U.S., France, Britain and Italy said on Wednesday they were deeply concerned by an announcement that east Libyan oil fields and ports would be handed over to a parallel National Oil Corporation based in Libya’s east. (*) ExxonMobil and Eni said on Thursday early morning marketing efforts were underway for Rovuma LNG project.

ENERTRONICA

Ends capital increase.

I GRANDI VIAGGI

Board meeting on Q1 results.

IMVEST

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0900 GMT).

RENO DE MEDICI

Convertible saving shareholders’ meeting (1230 GMT).

Annual general meetings: AXELERO, PRISMI (0900 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................