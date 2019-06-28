Italy - Factors to watch on June 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini told TV show “Dirittoerovescio” that he would be happy if Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti were appointed EU Commissioner.

The captain of rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 said on Thursday European states have no interest in finding a political solution for the 42 migrants aboard her vessel, now positioned off the Italian island of Lampedusa.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases flash June CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

ATLANTIA

Tensions between one of Italy’s ruling parties and motorway operator Atlantia burst into open warfare on Thursday after a senior minister vowed to revoke its toll-road concession, saying the firm would lose market value and be “cooked” as a result.

Asked whether the government should revoke Atlantia’s motorway concession, deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini told TV show “DirittoeRovescio” on Thursday evening that he was waiting for a team of lawyers to say what should be done.

He also called for caution when commenting on companies to avoid causing troubles to their employees.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italian phone group hopes the unanimous appointment of a board member on Thursday will help improve relations between its top shareholders ahead of crucial decisions on its network.

MEDIASET

Italy’s largest commercial broadcaster is close to signing a deal with Comcast’s SKY Italia to purchase free-to-air broadcasting rights of UEFA Champions League matches for the next two seasons, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

At Planet Ford, which boasts it is the No. 1 Ford volume dealer in the Houston area, customers shopping for a 2019 F-150 pickup truck can get discounts from Ford Motor Co of more than $8,000 - and that is just the start.

DOVALUE

Italy’s top bad loan specialist doValue paid about 360 million euros ($409.2 million) to buy 85% of Altamira Asset Management, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Annual general meetings: ENERGICA MOTOR COMPANY (0700 GMT), ENERTRONICA (1200 GMT).

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: CASTA DIVA GROUP (0900 GMT), GEQUITY (1000 GMT), HEALTH ITALIA (0900 GMT).

Extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: CEMENTIR (0900 GMT), PIAGGIO (0900 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, Energy Authority AEEGSI expected to release energy and gas fees effective from July 1, 2019.

Milan, ISPI holds meeting on European Union official Stefano Manservisi on “The Internaional Co-operayion” (1600 GMT).

Turin, FCA Chairman John Elkann interviews Spotify CEO Daniel Ek during ‘Italian Tech Week’ (0700 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................