Italy - Factors to watch on June 29

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Reuters releases June asset allocation poll (1100 GMT).

Energy Authority AEEGSI expected to release energy and gas fees effective from July 1, 2018.

POLITICS

EU leaders meet in Brussels for two days of talks on migration that German Chancellor Angela Merkel described as “make or break” for the union.

MEDIASET

The private broadcaster said its board confirmed Fedele Confalonieri as Chairman and Pier Silvio Berlusconi as deputy chairman and Chief Executive.

AS ROMA

The club said on Thursday it had bought rights to player William Bianda from French club Racing club de Lens for 6 million euros and a possible variable bonus of up to 5 million euros.

ABITARE IN

Board meeting on Q1 results.

COSTAMP GROUP

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0900 GMT).

INNOVATEC

Board meeting on FY results and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

Annual general meetings: AGATOS, ECOSUNTEK (0800 GMT), ITWAY, MASI AGRICOLA (0900 GMT).

