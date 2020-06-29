Italy - Factors to watch on June 29

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

BORSA ITALIANA

Italy’s ruling parties plan to increase the powers available to market regulator Consob to shield the country’s stock exchange, according to draft legislation seen by Reuters

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The board of Monte dei Paschi di Siena is expected to meet on Monday to approve a plan to reduce its burden of bad loans, a source familiar with the matter said, without giving further details.

Daily Il Messaggero reported that under the plan the Tuscan lender would offload 8.9-9.0 billion euros ($10.10 billion) in gross impaired loans at net value of 4.2-4.3 billion euros.

CATTOLICA

Shareholders of the Verona-based insurer on Saturday approved a capital hike of up to 500 million euros.

Cattolica’s board will meet on Monday to set the date of a new shareholder meeting, possibly as early as July 28, to approve its transformation into a joint stock company, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

INTESA SANPAOLO, UBI BANCA

Italy’s largest commercial bank expects synergies from its proposed takeover of UBI Banca would be only slightly less if it cannot fully incorporate its Italian rival, and would not affect a 2022 profit goal of at least 5 billion euros.

INTESA SANPAOLO

International infrastructure operator Aleatica said on Friday it agreed to buy a controlling stake in Italian toll road operator Brebemi from Intesa Sanpaolo. The deal values Brebemi around 2 billion euros, a source close to the matter said. Banca IMI advised Intesa on the deal while Goldman Sachs was the financial adviser for Aleatica.

GENERALI

Italy’s largest insurer approached Brightsphere Investment Group Inc about a possible acquisition of the U.S. asset management firm, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

ATLANTIA

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte may use the whole month of July to negotiate a deal with the infrastructure group over its motorway concession, Il Messaggero reported on Saturday.

AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR

Carbon dioxide emissions from new cars in Europe rose for a third year running in 2019, provisional data from the European Union’s environment agency (EEA) showed on Friday, with carmakers further lagging the bloc’s upcoming climate goals.

BANCA IFIS

Presents new brand “Banca Ifis On Air” with Vice Chairman Ernesto Fuerstenberg Fassio, CEO Luciano Colombini (0900 GMT).

NEXI

The Italian payment group holds its extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1300 GMT).

BANCA CARIGE (shares suspended)

The Italian regional lender said on Friday its vicepresident Angelo Barbarulo left the bank for “personal reasons”.

Rome, Parliament’s lower house expected to start examination of ‘Rilancio’ law decree.

