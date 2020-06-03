Italy - Factors to watch on June 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

CORONAVIRUS

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 55 on Tuesday, against 60 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases rose to 318 from 178 on Monday.

ECONOMY

IHS Markit releases May service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases April employment rate data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

The Treasury said on Tuesday it had hired banks to manage the sale of a new 10-year benchmark government bond in a syndicated deal. The transaction is expected “to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions”, it said.

COMPANIES

FTSE share indexes release quarterly revision effective as of June 22.

EXOR, GEDI

Exor’s Giano Holding starts full mandatory takeover bid on shares in publisher GEDI Gruppo Editoriale; ends on June 30.

TOD’S

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

TREVI FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE

Italian stock exchange said that as of Wednesday and until further notice orders without a price cap on the on the engineering group’s ordinary shares would not be allowed.

DIARY

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks in videoconference at presentation of SOER environmental report (0800 GMT).

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri gives speech at online event on “Third Sector and sustainable finance: scenarios after the health emergency” (1300 GMT).

Rome, Chamber of Deputies examines ‘School’ law decree.

Rome, national health institute ISS President Silvio Brusaferro speaks before Chamber of Deputies Committee for inquiry into illegal activities related to the waste cycle on waste management related to the COVID-19 emergency (1000 GMT).

Rome, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio meets his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (1600 GMT).

Rome, Innovation Minister Paola Pisano speaks via videoconference before Chamber of Deputies Transport Committee on contact tracing application and connectivity vouchers for citizens and businesses (1700 GMT).

McKinsey, Italian Fashion Chamber (CNMI) and Pitti Immagine hold webinar on “A perspective for the luxury goods industry during - and after - coronavirus” (0900 GMT).

