Italy - Factors to watch on June 30

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases Q1 GDP/deficit ratio data (0800 GMT).

Reuters releases June asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).

Energy authority releases energy and gas fees effective from July 1, 2017.

COMPANIES (*) UNIPOL, UNIPOLSAI

Unipol said on Friday it had approved a reorganisation of its insurance and banking businesses that will knock around 17 percentage points off the Solvency II ratio of its main insurance unit UnipolSai.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The EU competition authority will give a green light to the group’s restructuring plan at the start of next week, Il Messaggero said.

CREVAL, BENI STABILI

The Italian bank said on Thursday it had finalised a sale-and-lease back deal with Beni Stabili that was expected to boost its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio by around 51 basis points.

Also on Thursday, Creval said it had finalised an accord that would hand it a 47 percent stake in Generalfinance as part of a strategic partnership in the factoring business.

PRELIOS

The Italian property group said on Thursday Davidson Kempner and Tecnoinvestimenti had asked to access information regarding the group but had not presented any offer or expression of interest.

UNIEURO

The consumer electronics reported on Thursday an adjusted core profit of 0.6 million euros for the first quarter, up 0.2 percent from a year earlier, on a 1.2 percent increase in sales.

PININFARINA

Capital increase ends

