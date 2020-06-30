Italy - Factors to watch on June 30

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT) and May producer prices data (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.5-3.0 billion euro 1.85% BTP bonds due July 1, 2025; 0.75-1.25 billion euros CCTeu bonds due Dec. 15, 2023; 2.5-3.5 billion euros following two BTP bonds: 1.65% due Dec. 1, 2030 and 0.95% due Aug. 1, 2030. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

MPS

The Italian bank approved a plan on Monday to offload more than 8 billion euros in gross bad loans in a move that could pave the way for a possible re-privatisation of the lender.

BANKS

Shareholders in Banco Popolare di Bari approved a plan on Monday to transform the Italian cooperative lender into a joint stock company and raise almost one billion euros ($1.12 billion) in new capital.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM), ENEL

Italian broadband operator Open Fiber has asked Telecom Italia for 1.5 billion euros in damages in a case relating to alleged abuse of a dominant market position, two sources said on Monday. A source close to TIM said the claim was ridiculous, adding TIM was preparing its own damages suit against Open Fiber for “unfair competition”.

(*) MEDIOBANCA, GENERALI

In a letter to Mediobanca, activist investor Bluebell Partners criticised the current management of the investment bank and said it should pay an extraordinary dividend to all shareholders redistributing the stake held by Generali, Il Sole 24 Ore and La Stampa reported.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO, UBI BANCA

A group of UBI Banca investors holding 8% of the Italian bank, know as the ‘Patto Bresciano’, will meet on Tuesday to assess Intesa Sanpaolo’s bid, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding that they were leaning towards rejecting the offer.

Another group of UBI investors, which backs Intesa Sanpaolo’s offer, filed a complaint with Italian market regulator CONSOB and the European Central Bank claiming that UBI’s board is not validly constituted and is not qualified to vote on the bid in coming days, Il Messaggero reported.

FIAT CHRYSLER

A U.S. appeals court on Monday stayed a lower court’s order requiring officials from General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to resolve GM’s racketeering lawsuit.

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

The board of Italy’s insurer said on Monday its shareholders would vote on the group’s transformation into a joint-stock company on July 30 or 31.

(*) DIASORIN

The group said on Tuesday it has launched its Liaison serological test for COVID-19, available in Europe and in the United States.

GUALA CLOSURES

InvestIndustrial vehicle Special Packaging Solutions Investments said on Monday the offer on 22.57% of Guala Closures would be closed on July 1 and confirmed the terms and conditions.

GVS

The Italian filter maker said its IPO over-allotment option had been exercised in full.

JUVENTUS

Soccer club Barcelona have reached an agreement to sell Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo to Juventus for a fee of 72 million euros ($80.98 million) and signed Bosnian Miralem Pjanic from the Italian champions for 60 million, the La Liga side said on Monday.

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and central defender Giorgio Chiellini have signed new one-year contracts to stay with the club until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The club also signed a deal for the definitive disposal of player Simone Muratore

ATLANTIA

The motorway unit of the infrastructure group apologised on Monday for road works that were creating traffic jams in the northern Italian region of Liguria, asking the transport ministry to discuss possible changes to a timetable for completing tunnel maintenance on that section of the network.

ALITALIA (not listed)

Italy’s government picked former Poste Italiane Chief Executive Francesco Caio as Chairman of Alitalia , Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said, as the carrier prepares to return under state control after 11 years of private management. Caio is SAIPEM’s current chairman.

Fabio Lazzerini, who is currently serving as the carrier’s Chief Business Officer, will be appointed Chief Executive, Conte said.

BANCA CARIGE

Savings shareholders’ meeting (0830 GMT).

EXOR

Exor’s Giano Holding ends full mandatory takeover offer on shares in publisher GEDI Gruppo Editoriale.

DIARY

Rome, representatives of the Milan stock exchange ‘Borsa Italiana’ due to speak before Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic COPASIR.

Rome, Energy Authority AEEGSI expected to release energy and gas fees effective from July 1, 2020.

Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo attends online “Digital Dialogue” by the Leonardo Foundation and the Civiltà delle Macchine (0900 GMT).

“State or market: which strategies to relaunch the economy and businesses” webinar Campari Group CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz, illimity Bank CEO Corrado Passera (1030 GMT).

Online event organized by Class Editori/CNBC, with Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani, and ASVIS representative Enrico Giovannini (1300 GMT)

LUISS Masterclass with Amplifon CEO ENrico Vita (1600 GMT)

