Italy - Factors to watch on June 4

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte threatened on Monday to resign, telling his two coalition partners to end their constant feuding or seek new elections.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April employment rate data (0800 GMT).

FIAT CHRYSLER

Talks on Fiat Chrysler’s proposed merger with Renault became mired in politics on Monday, as France sought more concessions to maintain government influence over the new carmaker’s management and French assets, sources told Reuters.

The board of Renault meets on Tuesday to discuss Fiat Chrysler’s merger offer.

New car sales in Italy fell 1.19% in May compared to a year earlier, with FCA’s market share totalling 29.8 percent.

AUTOGRILL

‘Capital Markets Day’ and releases new guidance followed by news conference with CEO Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos (1115 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy’s phone group CFO Giovanni Ronca has purchased 150,000 ordinary shares of the company, a filing showed on Monday.

ENEL

Italy’s biggest utility said on Monday that, effective July 1, Enrico Viale will become Head of the North America region, including US, Canada and Mexico, leaving his current post as Head of the Global Thermal Generation business line.

DIARY

Turin, first of two-day “Clear Air Dialogue” between Italia and the European Commission (0800 GMT). Opening ceremony with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Environment Minister Sergio Costa, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli, Health Minister Giulia Grillo, undersecretaries Davide Crippa for the Industry Ministry, Laura Castelli for the Economy Ministry, Manlio Di Stefano for the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Alessandra Pesce for the Agriculture Ministry, Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Emanuela Del Re, European Commissioner for Environment Karmenu Vella, followed by news conference (1000 and 1400 GMT).

Milan, RE Italy starts two-day annual conference (0730 GMT); ends on June 5. Expected attendees include Public Administration Minister Giulia Bongiorno, former Italian economy ministers Giulio Tremonti, Pier Carlo Padoan.

Rome, news conference to launch programme ‘RenewAfrica Initiative’ with Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Emanuela Claudia Del Re (1100 GMT).

Rome, global market research and consulting company IPSOS presents survey with President Nando Pagnoncelli, Industry Deputy Minister Dario Galli, Eni representative Alberto Chiarini.

Palermo, Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti attends two events at 0900 GMT and 1000 GMT.

