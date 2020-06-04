Italy - Factors to watch on June 4

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ATLANTIA

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday that there was plenty of evidence that would justify stripping Atlantia of its concession to run Italy’s motorways and a decision will be taken soon.

MEDIASET

Italian broadcaster Mediaset has increased its direct stake in German counterpart ProSiebenSat.1 Media to 11.7% from 8.9%, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday ahead of next week’s annual general meeting.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler will postpone a planned production restart of its Panda small car at its plant in Pomigliano, near Naples in southern Italy, due to poor market demand, a union representative said on Wednesday.

INWIT, INTERPUMP, SALVATORE FERRAGAMO , BPER BANCA

INWIT and Interpump are to replace Salvatore Ferragamo and BPER Banca in Italy’s blue-chip index after its quarterly reshuffle.

ITALGAS

Italy’s competition watchdog said I had opened a probe into whether gas distributor Italgas had used its dominant market position to prevent or slow down a competitive tender process in areas in the Venice region.

DIARY

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte takes part in meeting, via videoconference, on school reopenings with Education Minister Lucia Azzolina, regional representatives and trade unions (1530 GMT).

Rome, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri speaks before Senate and Chamber of Deputies Parliamentary committees for inquiry into the banking system (1230 GMT).

Rome, SACE-Simest representatives speak before Senate Industry Committee (0630 GMT).

Rome, COBAT representatives speak before Senate Industry Committee on automotive (1230 GMT).

Rome, UniCredit representatives speak before Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic COPASIR (0900 GMT).

Rome, national health institute ISS President Silvio Brusaferro speaks before Chamber of Deputies Committee for inquiry into illegal activities related to the waste cycle on waste management related to the COVID-19 emergency (0630 GMT).

Rome, Foreign Affairs Ministry Undersecretary Ivan Scalfarotto speaks via videoconference before Parliamentary Committee for monitoring the implementation of the Schengen Agreement on the situation of cross-border workers and tourist corridors (1200 GMT).

EY Digital Talk “Italy restarts” with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Fabrizio Palermo, Enel CEO Francesco Starace, Webuild Chairman Donato Iacovone, Lavazza Vice Chairman Giuseppe Lavazza; Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri delivers closing address (1200 GMT).

‘Saipem Open Talks’ holds live streaming on “Mozambique: energy transition and new geopolitical equilibria” with Saipem Chairman Francesco Caio, CEO Stefano Cao, Special Advisor to the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (EIA) Alessandro Blasi (1300 GMT).

Online event on “Communicating the emergency: an international dialogue” with Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo, Maire Tecnimont Chairman Fabrizio Di Amato, New York City task force Covid Relief consultant Gianluca Galletto (1300 GMT).

