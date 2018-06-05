Italy - Factors to watch on June 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Senate, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gives programmatic speech, followed by vote of confidence on new government.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases May service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

UNICREDIT

SocGen denied on Monday any board discussion regarding a potential merger with UniCredit.

ENEL

Enel bought 73 percent of the shares of Brazilian power company Eletropaulo in an offer at local exchange B3 on Monday, paying around $1.48 billion.

SNAM

Lazard Asset Management has a 5.051 percent stake in Italy’s Snam, market watchdog Consob said.

MONCLER

Blackrock has 5.083 percent of Moncler, market watchdog Consob said.

ASCOPIAVE

The Italian utility and smaller peer Anita said they had signed a letter of intent aimed at combining their gas distribution businesses by merging Anita into Ascopiave.

UNIEURO

Annual general meeting (1230 GMT).

BARILLA GROUP

“2018 Sustainability Report” presentation (1000 GMT).

