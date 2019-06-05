Italy - Factors to watch on June 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italy’s ruling parties, the League and 5-Star Movement, reached a deal on Tuesday over an overhaul of convoluted public tender rules in a sign that the coalition government is finally overcoming weeks of infighting.

The European Commission is likely to begin disciplinary procedures against Italy on Wednesday over the country’s failure to reduce public debt .

ECONOMY

IHS Markit releases May service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in May (0800 GMT).

COMPANIES

Quarterly review of FTSE MIB blue-chip index is expected on Wednesday. The changes will take effect from June 24.

FIAT-CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Renault’s board has adjourned a meeting to examine the merger proposal pitched last week by Fiat Chrysler until late on Wednesday, the French carmaker said on Tuesday..

ENI

The head of oil trading and operations at Italian major Eni left the firm last week after about six months in his new role, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

BANCA GENERALI

The Italian asset manager reported net monthly inflows worth 475 million euros in May, it said on Tuesday.

ATLANTIA

The Italian government has decided to ease the conditions under which it can revoke motorway concessions as part of a package of measures designed to unblock major projects, a source inside the ruling League party said on Tuesday.

PRYSMIAN

Annual general meeting (1230 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, Huawei Italian unit representatives due to speak before parliamentary committee for security COPASIR (1100 GMT).

Rome, Industry Ministry Undersecretary Michele Geraci speaks at conference (1030 GMT).

Milan, Credito Valtellinese CEO Luigi Lovaglio attends bank’s event. (0930 GMT).

Milan, Prada Chairman Carlo Mazzi, Tamburi Investment Partners Chairman and CEO Giovanni Tamburi (0730 GMT) attend luxury summit.

Milan, Coima RES CEO Manfredi Catella, state property agency Agenzia del Demanio Director General Riccardo Carpino, Abitare In CEO Marco Grillo attend real estate event (730 GMT); think-tank Nomisma CEO Luca Dondi discloses report on real estate funds.

Turin, Compagnia di San Paolo Secretary General Alberto Anfossi, Foundation CRT Director General Massimo Lapucci attend news conference (0800 GMT).

Milan, “CFO Summit” starts (1230 GMT); ends on June 6. Expected attendees include state railways Ferrovie delo Stato CFO Roberto Mannozzi.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................