Italy - Factors to watch on June 5

CORONAVIRUS

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 88 on Thursday, against 71 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the rise in the tally of new cases slowed to 177 from 321 on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Cabinet meeting (0800 GMT)

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April retail sales data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy updates Italy growth estimates.

DEBT

Foreign investors bought just over three quarters of a new 10-year BTP bond issued by Italy, the Treasury said on Thursday.

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 10.

ENI

Italian oil major Eni announced on Thursday a corporate reorganisation including a division focusing on green energy solutions, as it steps up preparations for a decarbonised future.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Some of Italy’s ruling parties, including centre-left PD, have proposed to include in an economic stimulus package currently under discussion in Rome incentives up to 4,000 euros to buy state-of-the-art thermally efficient cars, the so-called ‘Euro 6’, while scrapping vehicles that are 10 years old or older.

The carmaker will file regular reports on its use of a multi-billion euro state-backed loan which Italy is set to approve soon and will face sanctions if it does not respect commitments attached to the package, the economy minister said.

MEDIOBANCA, GENERALI

Rome is considering whether to use its ‘golden power’ on billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio’s request with the ECB to increase his stake in Mediobanca via his financial vehicle Delfin to as much as 20%, daily Il Messaggero quoted prime minister’s adviser Antonio Rizzo as saying. Rizzo said it was a “complex situation” as Delfin, albeit Luxembourg-based, was clearly Italian-owned.

Italy’s COPASIR parliamentary committee will hear Del Vecchio in the coming days, its Chairman Raffaele Volpi was quoted as saying by Il Corriere della Sera daily, adding there were “concerns” about the future of insurer Generali, in which Mediobanca is the single largest shareholder.

ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA

Enel Chief Executive Francesco Starace said on Thursday any single ultra-fast fiber network in Italy should remain independent from groups selling services to clients.

TELECOM ITALIA

U.S. investment firm KKR is looking for other international funds as partners to invest in TIM’s last mile network, daily MF said, adding the overall investment could amount to almost 4 billion euros.

MEDIASET, RAY WAY

Italian tower company EI Towers, whose largest shareholder is infrastructure fund F2i with a 60% stake, is receiving preliminary offers for its telecoms tower business, daily La Repubblica said. Mediaset, EI Towers’ other shareholder, is ready to cut its 40% stake to make the sale easier and push EI Towers towards a merger with TV tower group Rai Way, the report said.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The troubled lender is working on a new business plan with updated targets to submit to Italy’s Treasury, its top shareholder, and to the European Commission by the autumn of this year, daily Il Sole 24 Ore said. The plan will focus on the disposal of impaired loans and might also extend a current deadline, set to 2021, for the Treasury to sell its controlling stake, the report said.

BANCO BPM, ANIMA HOLDING

Banco BPM has increased between May and early June its stake in the asset manager by an overall 4% to 19.5%, strengthening its position of largest shareholder, a regulatory filing showed.

UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank said on Thursday it had lent more than 1 billion euros to 47,000 Italian small and medium enterprises, under a State-guaranteed scheme for loans not exceeding 25,000 euros each.

(*) BANCA PROFILO

The bank sees 2023 revenue at 85 million euros and net profit at over 13 million in its new business plan. Controlling shareholder Sator Private Equity Fund has launched a process to realise the value of the stake it has in the bank.

(*) ASR ROMA

The board of the soccer club has set at 150 million euros the final amount of the capital increase which is set to take place by the end of the year, it said in a statement.

MOLMED

Fininvest, the holding company of the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, said on Thursday it tendered its 23% stake in Molmed under a takeover bid on the whole of Italian biotech group launched by Japan’s AGC

DIARY

Rome, Italian Transport Minister Paola De Micheli and Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli speak before Chamber of Deputies Transport Committee on Alitalia (1015 GMT).

Rome, ArcelorMittal presents ILVA industrial plan to Industry Ministry.

Online event on “Experiences from and to China 2020, ideas to re-launch the business” with Azimut CEO Massimo Guiati, Huawei Italian unit CEO Thomas Miao, Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera, Bank of China Country Head Italia Jiang Xu (0710 GMT).

“Planet 2020”, live streaming event on Corriere.it, with European Economics Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni (0920 GMT), Environment Minister Sergio Costa (1030 GMT), Enel CEO Francesco Starace (1050 GMT) and ENI CEO Claudio Descalzi (1125 GMT).

