Italy - Factors to watch on June 6

POLITICS

Italy’s new, anti-establishment government won its first confidence vote in the upper house Senate on Tuesday after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had presented his coalition’s agenda of tax cuts and higher welfare spending.

Chamber of Deputies vote of confidence on new government.

Car show opening ceremony with Infrastructure and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli in Turin (0730 GMT).

ECONOMY

Rome, conference on “Administrative Justice and Economic System Requirements” with Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco (1300 GMT).

ENI

Eni has no material exposure to Iran and so will not be affected by sanctions announced by the U.S. administration, a spokesman said on Tuesday. [nL5N1T75U5

FALCK RENEWABLES

Falck Renewables completed the acquisition of three photovoltaic projects in Massachusetts.

SNAITECH

Pluto (Italia), controlled by the Playtech group, has launched an offer on the shares of Snaitech it does not already own after buying more than 70 percent of the company at 2.19 euros per share.

LEONARDO

CEO Alessandro Profumo attends delivery ceremony of 150th fuselage of ATR in Pomigliano D’Arco.

CAREL (IPO-CAREL.MI)

IPO ends (started on May 25).

SINTESI

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT).

