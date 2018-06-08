Italy - Factors to watch on June 8

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco present initiative “Meeting with the Bank of Italy” in Milan (1330 GMT).

Savings banks association ACRI ends annual congress in Parma; expected attendees include Bank of Italy Director General Salvatore Rossi; ACRI President Giuseppe Guzzetti delivers closing address.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 13.

ECONOMY

The Italian government said on Thursday it would use its ‘golden powers’ to block the acquisition of Next Ingegneria dei Sistemi by Defence Tech Holding.

RETELIT

The government decided on Thursday to use the so-called ‘golden powers’ against the changes in the company’s governance decided at April’s shareholder meeting. The government said it would use its special powers to protect the group’s strategic business in the telecoms sector.

BPER BANCA

The head of BPER Banca said on Thursday Italy’s sixth-largest bank was being courted by investors eyeing its debt collection business but wanted to hold onto the unit despite “enormous pressure” to quickly shed soured loans.

The lender aims to present its business plan at end-September, BPER Banca also said, adding the plan would focus on shedding bad loans, boosting profitability and increasing fees.

SAFILO

The eyewar group has obtained from the lending banks an extension of a 150-million-euro revolving credit facility to November 30.

SAIPEM

The group said on Thursday it was awarded a new contract in joint-venture on onshore E&C sector in Thailand for an overall value of approximately $925 million. The group’s said its share is around $500 million.

An Italian administrative court has rejected on Thursday a request to block a decision by the environment ministry to waive the request of a specific environmental evaluation for the final part of the pipeline.

A2A

Chairman Giovanni Valotti attends annual “Energy Festival” in Milan.

TELECOM ITALIA (Tim)

Meeting with trade unions in Rome.

IBERDROLA

News conference on the project to enter the Italian retail market with Country Manager Lorenzo Costantini (0900 GMT).

PRADA

Presents its new industrial headquarters in Valvigna with CEO Patrizio Bertelli.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Chairman Gabriele Galateri di Genola attends opening ceremony of new “BabyLife Nursery” (0945 GMT).

Rapallo, start of two-day annual conference by employers’ association youth section Confindustria (0800 GMT); expected attendees include STMicroelectronics Italian unit CEO Carmelo Papa, Philip Morris Italian unit CEO Eugenio Sidoli, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) SACE unit Chairman Baniamino Quintieri, Energica Motor Company CEO Livia Cevolini, Telecom Italia (TIM) Chief Commercial Officer Pietro Scott Jovane, ERG Chairman Edoardo Garrone.

BEST UNION

Time for Ticket Srl takeover bid on Best Union shares ends.

BIOERA

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

LA DORIA

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0900 GMT).

