Italy - Factors to watch on June 8

(*) CORONAVIRUS

Italy reported 53 new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday against 72 a day earlier and 197 new cases, down from 270 the day before, the Civil Protection department said.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases May data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Unions at troubled Ilva steel plant call strike for Tuesday over reported plans by ArcelorMittal for job cuts.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 11.

INTESA SANPAOLO, UBI BANCA

Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Friday it had received European Central Bank authorisation to take over smaller rival UBI Banca, adding it was waiving a clause that would have allowed it to drop the deal due to COVID-19.

UBI BANCA, CATTOLICA

The Italian lender said on Friday it has extended its insurance partnerships with Cattolica and Aviva to the end of June of the next year.

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

Chairman Paolo Bedoni is expected to meet insurance watchdog Ivass on Monday to discuss the details of a 500 million euro capital increase requested by the authority, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

(*) CNH INDUSTRIAL

As a result of a merger between VectolIQ Acquisition Corp and Nikola Corporation , CNH Industrial’s truck unit Iveco holds some 7.11% of Nikola Corporation’s oustanding share capital, CNH said on Monday.

(*) CREVAL

The lender could meet its cost targets earlier than expected in its business plan, CEO Luigi Lovaglio told L’Economia-Corriere della Sera on Monday.

(*) ANIMA

The company said on Monday it would purchase notes for just over 16 million euros under a tender offer.

GUALA CLOSURES

Special Packaging Solutions Investments Srl starts partial voluntary takeover bid on Guala Closures ordinary shares, ends on July 1.

The Italian bottle cap maker said on Friday the price proposed by Investindustrial to buy a minority stake in the company was “inadequate”.

IPO

Italian filter maker GVS plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) as early as this week, aiming at a free float up to 40% including a greenshoe, three sources close to the matter said on Friday.

DE LONGHI

The company said in a statement that sales performed beyond its initial expectations in the first part of the second quarter.

TOSCANA AEROPORTI

The Italian airport operator has filed a request for a state-backed loan worth 80 million euro ($90.42 million) to weather the impact of the coronavirus crisis, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

