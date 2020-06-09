Italy - Factors to watch on June 9

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

OECD releases April composite leading indicator (1000 GMT)

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Monday it would offer up to 9.5 billion euros in bonds at auction on Thursday including a new three-year nominal bond.

Italy plans to raise between 510-520 billion euros ($576-587 billion) through government bond issues by the end of this year, the Treasury’s Head of Debt Davide Iacovoni told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The Italian-American car maker planned $50 billion merger with PSA has hit a bump after EU regulators voiced concerns about the companies’ market share in small vans, indicating concessions may be required, sources said.

INTESA SANPAOLO, UBI BANCA

After the European Central Bank last week gave Italy’s biggest retail bank a green light to acquire a controlling stake in UBI Banca, Intesa on Monday said the Bank of Italy had authorised it to gain indirect control of UBI subsidiaries such as UBI Pramerica and UBI Leasing. (*) After concluding the first round of checks, Italy’s antitrust authority does not believe it can give its ok to Intesa Sanpaolo’s bid for UBI, Il Messaggero reported. The daily added that the sale of 400-500 branches of the combined entity to BPER was not enough to gain the watchdog’s approval.

(*) ATLANTIA

Some Italian pension funds and bank foundation Cariplo are ready to support Italian infrastructure fund F2i in its acquisition of a majority stake in motorway group Atlantia’s unit Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI), Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The daily added that the possibility of acquiring a stake directly in Atlantia was no longer on the table.

Infrastructure fund Macquaire is interested in buying a stake in Aspi, directly or working alongside F2i, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

The Italian insurer said that a planned 500 million euros capital increase, requested by insurance regulator IVASS, would be open to financial and institutional investors, Il Sole 24 Ore and Repubblica reported.

TELECOM ITALIA, GEDI

Italy’s antitrust could withdraw conditions it imposed last year for clearing the sale of Telecom Italia’s broadcasting unit Persidera to infrastructure fund F2I and mast company EITowers due to a “change in market and company situations”.

UNICREDIT

Capital Research and Management owns 5.022% of UniCredit, regulator filings showed on Monday.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Morgan Stanley has eliminated its stake in Italy’s Creval, regulatory filings showed on Monday.

(*) BANCO DESIO

Chief executive Alessandro Decio told La Repubblica that the bank was interested in growing through acquisitions in northern Italy, with a special focus on wealth management and credits to small and medium enterprises.

(*) MOLMED

The Italian biotech company’s chief executive, Riccardo Palmisano, said that the takeover bid launched by Japan’s AGC was neither hostile nor speculative and he did not think that Italy’s government would use its special powers to halt the bid.

TAS

The Italian banking software group said it had agreed to buy digital payments firm Infraxis for 18 million euros.

ASCOPIAVE

The regional utility said on Monday its board had appointed Chairman Nicola Cecconato as chief executive officer, granting him the relevant powers.

FINCANTIERI

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT)

IPOs

Italy’s GVS said it would sell shares at between 7.0-8.3 euros each in an initial public offering in Milan, valuing the filter maker at up to 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion) after COVID-19 boosted demand for protective masks and filters for medical ventilators.

DIARY

Online conference on energy transition with International Energy Agency (IEA) head of renewable energy division Paolo Frankl, ERG CEO Luca Bettonte, Enel Green Power CEO Antonio Cammisecra (0900 GMT).

Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli holds videoconference with trade unions on Arcelor Mittal (ex ILVA) (0800 GMT).

‘Online Fashion & Luxury Talk’ on “Fashion and Foreign Markets: how to deal with the international system” with Foreign Affairs Minister Luigi Di Maio, Prada Group CEO Parizio Bertelli, Ermenegildo Zegna CEO Gildo Zegna (0800 GMT).

Luiss University holds webinar on “The challenge of banks between digital and proximity: what role for the country’s recovery?” with illimity Bank CEO Corrado Passera (1630 GMT).

Generali Italian unit holds news conference via live streaming “Life Partner Strategy 2021 and new retail offering” (0900 GMT)

Rome, national Commissioner for the COVID-19 emergency Domenico Arcuri informally speaks before Chamber of Deputies Social Affairs Committee via videoconference (1615 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................