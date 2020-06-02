Italy - Factors to watch on June 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

DEBT

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 25.5 billion euros ($28 billion) in May, up compared to 0.949 billion euros in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Monday.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI, MEDIOBANCA

Eyewear billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio has requested clearance from the European Central Bank to double his stake in Mediobanca, raising the prospect of far-reaching changes in Italy’s financial world.

FIAT CHRYSLER

New car registrations in Italy fell for the fifth straight month in May, down 49.61% from the previous year, the transport ministry said on Monday. Reuters calculations showed FCA’s sales fell 57%.

BANCA FARMAFACTORING

BFF Luxembourg, which currently holds 21.9% of Banca Farmactoring, has started the placement of a stake of around 10% through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure. BFF Lux, which is being advised by Rothschild, has agreed to a 60-day lockup period following the sale. Jefferies is managing the sale.

SAFILO GROUP

The Italian eyewear manufacturer said on Monday it had closed the acquisition of a 70% stake in California-based Blenders Eyewear.

REPLY

Top shareholder Alika said on Monday it had completed the placement of a 5.35% stake in the digital services firm through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure at a price of 72 euros per share.

JUVENTUS, LAZIO, AS ROMA

Serie A teams will face two-games a week for the rest of the season once the league restarts following the novel coronavirus stoppage, according to the fixture list published on Monday.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

TENARIS

Annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

...

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................