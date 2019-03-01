Italy - Factors to watch on March 1

MILANO, March 1 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

HIS Markit releases February PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

ISTAT releases January unemployment data (0900 GMT).

Assogestioni releases January fund flows data.

Transport Ministry releases February car sales data (1700 GMT).

February state sector borrowing requirement data.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti had 7.1 percent of voting capital in Telecom Italia as of Feb. 18, according to a SEC filing.

INWIT

Spanish telecoms mast group Cellnex is interested in Italian rival Inwit though any deal would have to be friendly, Cellnex chairman Marco Patuano told Il Sole 24 Ore on Friday. (*) MF said Cellnex would be the ideal candidate to buy “an important part” of the towers being sold by Wind 3, La Repubblica said. Talks have just started but while Cellnex wants a majority Wind does not want to lose control, it said.

MONCLER

Italian luxury outerwear maker Moncler on Thursday forecast more growth in 2019 after a new product strategy based on faster-paced collections helped to produce a 19 percent increase in sales last year and boosted profitability.

Moncler Chief Operating Officer Roberto Eggs told analysts on a post-results conference call on Thursday he is “very happy” about the performance in the first weeks of 2019, especially in Mainland China.

The group’s chairman Remo Ruffini reiterated in Friday’s Il Sole 24 Ore he is not interested in selling the company or creating a luxury pole. He said he had considered a merger with another luxury company in the past but had not found anything that could make sense. He ruling out the idea of giving up management of the company to focus on strategy.

IPO NEXI

Nexi’s advisers are working flat out to list the Italian banking services provider in April, hoping to complete Europe’s biggest share sale of 2019 while market conditions allow, sources told Reuters.

Nexi’s private equity owners - Bain Capital, Advent and Clessidra - are determined to list it with a valuation of at least 7.5 billion euros, more than 15 times its core earnings.

(*) OVS

Advanced talks are under way with 3.1 percent shareholder Tamburi Investment Partners who wants to buy part of the 18 percent held by BC Partners, Il Messaggero said.

(*) FINCANTIERI

For the 5 Star Movement the issue of rejigging the shipbuilder’s board is far from over, Il Messaggero said.

MEDIOBANCA

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mediobanca Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB’ and Viability Rating (VR) at ‘bbb’. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Negative.

MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP

Italy’s second biggest coffee maker expects its revenue to expand slightly this year at constant exchange rates thanks to a boost of its restaurants and bars business, after sales shrank 4 percent in 2018.

DAMIANI

Leading Jewels S.A. ends full voluntary takeover offer on Damiani ordinary shares.

LUXOTTICA

Shares trading suspended (also on March 4) ahead of de-listing on March 5.

PARMALAT

Share trading suspended (also on March 4) ahead of de-listing on March 5.

SPRINTITALY

Annual and extraordinary sharehodlers’ meetings (0900 GMT).

BANCA SISTEMA

Board meeting on FY results (published on Feb. 8).

GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE

Board meeting on FY results.

ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP

Board meeting on FY results.

PRIMA INDUSTRIE

Board meeting on FY results.

SPAXS

Board meeting on FY results.

DIARY

Modena, conference on “A Decade of Anti-Crisis Financial Rules” with Banco BPM Director General Maurizio Foroni, BPER Banca Deputy Director General Gian Enrico Venturini; Bank of Italy official Carmelo Barbagallo delivers closing address (0815 GMT).

Trento, Gruppo Unipol Chairman Pierluigi Stefanini attends conference at first of three-day “Green Economy Festival” (1400 GMT).

