Italy - Factors to watch on March 1

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases February PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

ISTAT releases January unemployment rate data (0900 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases Feb. car sales data (1700 GMT).

February state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES (FCA)

The carmaker said on Wednesday that it would review the possible spinoff of its Magneti Marelli unit in the second quarter.

Share index provider FTSE Russell said on Wednesday FCA shares would be included in the FTSE Eurotop 100 index starting from Mar. 19.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

Share index provider FTSE Russell said on Wednesday TIM shares would be excluded from the FTSE Euro 100 index starting from Mar. 19.

The company will meet with unions on March 13 after it failed to strike an accord over proposed job cuts ahead of a new business plan it is due to unveil on March 6, Il Sole 24 Ore and Il Giornale reported.

LUXOTTICA

(*) Essilor COO Laurent Vacherot said on Thursday he expects EU clearance on the proposed merger with Luxottica in the coming weeks.

Essilor, the world’s largest maker of ophthalmic lenses, predicted higher revenues this year as it prepares to merge with Italy’s Luxottica, but warned of slow growth regarding its core margins.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

Christofferson Robb & Company, PIMCO and Bayview could join Sweden’s Intrum Justitia in its bid for 51 percent of Intesa’s debt collection business and a 12 billion euro portfolio of soured loans, MF reported quoting sources close to the matter. Advisers are working around the clock to finalise the bid in the second half of March.

SNAM

Greece’s DESFA is set to look on March 9 at binding offers submitted by suitors including a consortium comprising Italy’s Snam, Belgium’s Fluxys and Spain’s Enagas, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, quoting Greek media. The paper said the consortium’s plan is to turn Greece into an international gas hub.

BANCA CARIGE

The bank’s third-largest shareholder Raffaele Mincione would seek to topple the current board if his request to appoint a director is not heeded, La Stampa reported quoting Radiocor Plus newsagency. Mincione can count close to 30 percent of Carige’s capital thanks to support from a number of investment funds.

(*) CREVAL

A possible accord over job cuts the bank outlined at a meeting with unions on Wednesday envisages early retirements on a voluntary basis for employees who would qualify for a pension by Dec. 21, 2024, i.e. around 170 people, MF reported, adding Creval estimated this would cost up to 61 million euros.

ASTALDI

The construction company said on Wednesday it had won two contracts in Italy, worth overall just under 110 million euros.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb 9)

BANCA GENERALI

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb 9)

A2A

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

MONDO TV

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

AMPLIFON

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

CENTRALE DEL LATTE D‘ITALIA

Board meeting on FY results.

D‘AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

DE LONGHI

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary FY results on Jan. 25), followed by conference call.

TESMEC

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

ZUCCHI

Board meeting on FY results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................