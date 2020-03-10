Italy - Factors to watch on March 10

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Movement across Italy will be sharply restricted within hours, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Monday, in an unprecedented clampdown aimed at beating the coronavirus in Europe’s worst-affected country.

All of Italy under lockdown, reeling financial markets and rioting prisoners made clear on Monday how the global coronavirus epidemic was extending its reach into all aspects of social and economic life.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January industrial output (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases January data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Monday it would offer 5.5-7.0 billion euros over four bonds, including a new three-year BTP line, at auction on March 12.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The car maker said on Monday it had taken a number of measures to protect its staff and comply with the latest government measures aimed at fighting the coronavirus emergency, but all its sites in the country were fully operational. The company said it had also adopted preventive measures to safeguard its supplies.

UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank said on Monday it would hold its annual general meeting on April 9 barring new measures by authorities advising against holding events in Milan or banning them altogether.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Jan. 28), followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

TERNA

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 19), followed by conference call to present 2020-2024 strategic plan (1400 GMT)

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

Board meeting on FY results

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 5)

MEDIASET

Board meeting on FY results (press release on March 11)

MOLMED

The Italian pharmaceutical group said on Monday it had swung to a core profit of 3.3 million euros in 2019 compared to a 2.2 million euro loss the year before on a 42% rise in revenues to 34.3 million euros.

AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA

The Bologna airport operator said on Monday passenger traffic was down 57% from a year before the first seven days of March.

RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION

The two Italian publishers said on Monday they were both moving to March 26 board meetings to approve full-year results.

DIARY

Rome, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri (1630 GMT) speak before Senate and Chamber of Deputies Budget committees on increase of 2020 deficit.

