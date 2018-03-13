Italy - Factors to watch on March 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases Jan.-Dec. 2017 Italian regional export data (0900 GMT).

Seminar on NPLs Securitisations with Bank of Italy representative Giorgio Donato, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena CFO Francesco Mele, Quaestio Capital SGR CEO Paolo Patrignani in Milan (1430 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros 0.20 percent BTP bonds due Oct. 15, 2020; 3.5-4.0 billion euros 1.45 percent BTP bonds due May 15, 2025; 1.750-2.250 billion euros following two BTP bonds: 2.45 percent due Sept. 1, 2033 and 2.70 percent due March 1, 2047. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

TELECOM ITALIA

The company said on Monday it had appointed Stefano Siragusa as its new chief infrastructure officer.

Presents industrial plan to trade unions. (*) Telecom Italia’s top shareholder Vivendi is mulling having the entire board of the phone company resign to avoid discussing the four proposals put forward by activist fund Elliott, Corriere della Sera and Il Sole 24 Ore reported. (*) Elliott is asking for the conversion of Telecom Italia saving shares into ordinary shares, an extraordinary dividend and a new governance at the phone company, Il Messaggero reported. The daily also said that the activist fund is asking for shares in the new company owning the telecom network to be given proportionally to Telecom Italia’s shareholders and suggests the new company could be merged with Enel’s Open Fiber. (*) Fulvio Conti and Paolo dal Pino are two of the candidates Elliott will likely put forward for Telecom Italia’s board.

ATLANTIA

Italy’s Atlantia and Spain’s ACS are close to an agreement to take joint control of Spanish toll-road group Abertis, two Italian sources said on Monday. (*) Atlantia will have a leading role in the new company that the Italian group is setting up with ACS to take control of Abertis, Corriere della Sera and Il Messaggero reported. (*) Atlantia and ACS plan to control jointly Abertis for five years without breaking it up, Il Messaggero reported, citing El Mundo. (*) Under an agreement being discussed between Atlantia and ACS, Hochtief could sweeten its offer on Abertis, waiving a minimum 20 percent share acceptance set in its takeover bid, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The daily also said telecom mast unit Cellnex will be sold.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank said it had apponted Andrea Rovellini as CFO to replace Francesco Mele.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The lender’s board approved on Monday the re-launch plan for its private banking unit, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding new executives will be appointed at the unit.

(*) PIQUADRO

The Italian high-end briefcase maker said on Tuesday it had started exclusive negotiations with luxury goods group Richemont for the potential acquisition of French leather goods maker Lancel.

SOFTEC

Board meeting on FY results.

TOD’S

Board meeting on FY results (sales results on Jan. 24).

FNM

Director General Umberto Benezzoli attends MCE-Mobility Conference Exhibition 2018 in Milan “People & Mobility for Milan” (0900 GMT).

MOLMED

CEO Riccardo Palmisano attends “Manufacturing Forum” in Milan (1620 GMT).

MAIRE TECNIMONT

Chairman Fabrizio Di Amato attends an art presentation in Milan (1100 GMT).

BB BIOTECH

Annual general meeting (1400 GMT).

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE

Board meeting on FY results, followed by presentation (1430 GMT).

CALTAGIRONE

Board meeting on FY results.

CEMBRE

Board meeting on FY results.

DEA CAPITAL

Board meeting on FY results.

DOBANK

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary FY results on Feb. 12).

EUROTECH

Board meeting on FY results.

GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS

Board meeting on FY results.

GEFRAN

Board meeting on FY results (0900 GMT - preliminary FY results on Feb. 12).

ISAGRO

Board meeting on FY results (1430 GMT).

REPLY

Board meeting on FY results.

SAFILO

Board meeting on FY results.

SERVIZI ITALIA

Board meeting on FY results.

SNAM

Board meeting on FY results (press release on March 14).

