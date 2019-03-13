Italy - Factors to watch on March 13

MILANO, March 12 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

DEBT

Treasury sells 3.5-4.0 billion euros new 1.0 percent BTP bonds due July 15, 2022; 2.0-2,5 billion euros 2.50 percent BTP bonds due Nov. 15, 2025; 0.75-1.25 billion euros 2.95 percent BTP bonds due Sept. 1, 2038. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

TELECOM ITALIA

Proxy adviser ISS has recommended that Telecom Italia (TIM) shareholders vote against a proposal by the phone group’s top investor Vivendi to replace five board directors appointed by Elliott.

UNICREDIT

The additional Tier 1 notes for a total amount of 1 billion euros will contribute to improve the Tier 1 ratio for approximately 27 bps.

MEDIASET

Italy’s biggest private broadcaster, Mediaset MS.MI, plans to reward its longer-term investors with additional votes under an Italian law that is traditionally used by controlling shareholders to strengthen their grip on companies.

The board of directors has decided to carry forward the profit while also reserving the right to review the decision on dividend at July 25 meeting.

FERRAGAMO

Italy’s luxury shoemaker Salvatore posted a 14 percent drop in 2018 core profit, undermined by the costs of a turnaround plan in the face of falling sales. It trimmed its dividend to 0.34 euros per share from 0.38 euros a year ago.

It sees “overall positive” trend for like-for-like sales from beginning of year.

SAIPEM

Italian market watchdog Consob has imposed financial fine of 200,000 euros against chief executive officer and of 150,000 against manager responsible for drafting accounting documents in office at the time of capital increase in 2016.

DOBANK

The board will propose the distribution of dividend per each ordinary share of 0.460 euros.

IL SOLE 24 ORE

The board will propose to shareholders to take legal action against former top executives.

COMER INDUSTRIES

Debuts on Milan Stock Exchange after merger with Gear 1 .

GEAR 1

De-listed as of Wednesday.

OVS

Board meeting to co-opt three outgoing advisers.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Board meeting on FY results (press release on March 14).

LEONARDO

Board meeting on FY results.

Board meetings on FY results: ACOTEL, BF, CELLULARLINE, EQUITA GROUP, GAMENET GROUP followed by conference call (1300 GMT), ISAGRO (0830 GMT), NICE, RATTI, SAES GETTERS, SAFILO GROUP followed by conference call (1700 GMT), SOFTEC, ZIGNAGO VETRO (0930 GMT).

DIARY

Milan, debate organised by Bocconi University, European Central Bank (ECB) and Debating Europe on “ECB Youth Dialogue - Generation Euro: What Can Europe Do For You?” with ECB Executive Committee member Benoit Coeure (1700 GMT).

Rome, OECD official due to speak before Senate Labour Committee on minimum wage guaranteed law decree (1100 GMT).

Rome, Foreign Affairs Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi speaks before Chamber of Deputies Foreign Affairs Committee on Brexit (1200 GMT).

Rome, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio meets trade unions, secretary general Maurizio Landini for CGIL, Annamaria Furlan for CISL, Carmelo Barbagallo for UIL.

Milan, the European House Ambrosetti holds round-table discussion on “Banking Sector Evolution Scenarios” with Banca Ifis CEO Giovanni Bossi (1600 GMT).

