Italy - Factors to watch on March 14

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .
Italy’s far-right League party and the 5-Star Movement, which both performed strongly in this month’s inconclusive national election, attacked European Union budget rules on Tuesday, saying they must be overhauled.
Trade association Confcommercio meets the leader of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement Luigi Di Maio in Milan (1330 GMT).
ISTAT releases January retail sales (0900 GMT).
Thomson Reuters holds conference on “European Banks: Trends, Risks and Vulnerabilities” with EBA-European Banking Authority Director Mario Quagliariello in Milan (1100 GMT).
Italy’s Atlantia and builder ACS reached an agreement over taking joint control of Abertis, sources said on Tuesday, putting an end to a long bidding war for the Spanish toll road operator. (*) The boards of both Atlantia and ACS are expected to meet on Wednesday to approved the deal, several papers said.
The luxury goods company said on Tuesday its new strategy focused on more collections and classic looks would deliver results in the “near future” after posting full-year results that were in line with market expectations.
The group’s CFO said a 2018 sales consensus of 979 million euros was “feasible” and added that the group’s online sales were up more than 30 percent.
An Italian regional administrative court rejected an appeal by Aersud Elicotteri, which sells helicopters produced by Airbus in Italy, against a 380 million euro deal awarded to Leonardo.
The group said on Tuesday its full-year 2017 adjusted net loss was 47.1 million euros, down from a profit of 15.4 million euros the previous year.
The bank’s asset management arm Eurizon is hoping to find an industrial partner that will take by year-end a stake of between 10-20 percent in the company and will help facilitate future tie-ups with other unlisted players in Europe, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing the unit’s CEO Tommaso Corcos.
The group acquired Seaside, with an enterprise value set at 8.5 million euros.
Italian gas grid company Snam on Wednesday raised its investment and profit targets to 2021 after a strong 2017, helped by healthy demand in Europe and efficiency gains.
Followed by press conference (1330 GMT) and FY results and strategy presentations (1530 GMT).
CEO Francesco Starace attends report presentation on “100 Italian Circular Economy Stories” in Milan (0900 GMT).
First report presentation on “Welfare for People” with Management Board President Letizia Moratti in Sesto San Giovanni (0930 GMT).
Conference call on FY results (0930 GMT).
Board meeting on Q3 results.
Board meeting on FY results.
Board meeting on FY results (1500 GMT - preliminary FY results on Jan. 24).
Board meeting on FY results.
Board meeting on FY results.
SIAS-SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI SERVIZI
Board meeting on FY results.
Board meeting (1000 GMT).
Board meeting on FY results.
Board meeting on FY results.
Board meeting on FY results.
Board meeting on FY results.
Board meeting on FY results (press release on March 15).
Board meeting on FY results.
Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1500 GMT).
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary FY results on Feb. 19).
Board meeting on FY results (1300 GMT).
Board meeting on FY results.
Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.
Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.
Board meeting on FY results.
Board meeting on FY results (preliminary FY results on Jan. 31).
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................