Italy - Factors to watch on March 15

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

The leader of Italy’s eurosceptic League said on Wednesday a government deal with the anti-system 5-Star Movement was possible after an inconclusive election, raising the prospect of two radical groups running the country.

More than a week after inconclusive national elections, Italians are no nearer knowing the make-up of their next government, and are likely to have to wait many more weeks until they find out.

Extraordinary closed-door ministerial conference on UNRWA with U.N. General Secretary Antonio Guterres, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, Swedish Foreign Affairs Minister Margot Wallstroem in Rome.

Extraordinary ministerial conference on “Lebanon, Building Trust: a Viable Security for the Country and the Region” with U.N. General Secretary Antonio Guterres, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in Rome (1400 GMT).

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases January data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Round-table discussion on cryptocurrency with Bank of Italy’s Giuseppe Sopranzetti in Milan (1645 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

Vivendi CEO Arnaud De Puyfontaine may suspend his executive powers as chairman of Telecom Italia to support a debate on strategy after activist fund Elliott built a stake in the former state phone monopoly, a Vivendi spokesman said. (*) Elliot should disclose its stake in TIM on Thursday and the fund has already exercised its right to integrate the shareholders’ meeting agenda with the request for six board members to step down, including its chairman and chief executive, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Since a meeting in London last week, Chief Executive Amos Genish is trying to grant support from the funds to avoid having to step down, the report added.

ATLANTIA

The group and Spanish builder ACS agreed a joint 18 billion euro ($22 billion) bid for Abertis on Wednesday, ending a five-month battle for the Spanish road-toll operator and easing political worries.

Atlantia’s board of directors approved the deal with ACS and its German arm Hochtieg.

The Italian company will also have the option to buy from Abertis a stake of between 29.9 and 34 percent in Spanish telecom masts group Cellnex, at a price between 21.2 and 21.5 euros per share, Atlantia said late on Wednesday.

ACS chairman Florentino Pérez, Atlantia CEO Giovanni Castellucci, and Hochtief Chairman Marcelino Fernández Verdes will all take part in the presentation of the Abertis deal on Thursday (1100 GMT)

(*) ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Italy’s biggest insurer Generali GASI.MI raised its dividend on Thursday after posting record high operating profits in 2017 boosted by life and asset management businesses and cost cuts.

LEONARDO

Conference call on FY results. (*) The group’s share in a 3 billion euro helicopter contract signed with Qatar’s Ministry of defence is 40 percent, several newspaper reportedm, citing sources.

(*) YOOX NET-A-PORTER

Italian market watchdog Consob approved a bid by Cartier owner Richemont for the full control of the online luxury, the Swiss group said on Thursday.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER

General Motors, Volkswagen AG, Fiat and Daimler AG knew of problems with Takata air bag inflators and should have moved faster to recall vehicles, according to company documents cited on Wednesday by owners suing the automakers.

European car sales edged up in February, helped by strong gains for French brand Peugeot, solid demand in Germany and France, and double-digit increases in Spain and the Netherlands, industry data showed.

(*) JUVENTUS FC

Juventus claimed their 12th league win in a row when they beat Atalanta 2-0 on Wednesday in a match originally postponed by snow to go four points clear of Napoli at the top of Serie A.

(*) ANIMA HOLDING

The group said on Wednesday that Claudio Bombato resigned from his position as chairman due to personal reasons.

POSTE ITALIANE

Chairwoman Maria Bianca Farina attends conference on “Security Code” in Rome (0900 GMT).

BB BIOTECH

Trade ex-dividend of 3.30 CHF per share.

EPS EQUITA PEP SPAC

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1000 GMT).

I GRANDI VIAGGI

Board meeting on Q1 results.

STMICROELECTRONICS

‘Capital Markets Day’ in London.

Board meeting on FY results:

AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

ASTALDI

Board meeting on FY results.

AVIO

Board meeting on FY results.

BE

Board meeting on FY results.

BIALETTI

Board meeting on FY results.

CAD IT

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on March 5).

CREDITO EMILIANO

Board meeting on FY results.

DIGITAL MAGICS

Board meeting on FY results (1630 GMT).

EL.EN.

Board meeting on FY results.

ELICA

Board meeting on FY results.

FIDIA

Board meeting on FY results (0900 GMT).

GLENALTA

Board meeting on FY results.

INTERMPUMP GROUP

Board meeting on FY results.

ITALIAONLINE

Board meeting on FY results.

LANDI RENZO

Board meeting on FY results.

MAIRE TECNIMONT

Board meeting on FY results.

PARMALAT

Board meeting on FY results.

PITECO

Board meeting on FY results.

RATTI

Board meeting on FY results.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Board meeting on FY results.

RECORDATI

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary FY results on Feb. 8).

RETELIT

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Board meeting on FY results.

SCM-SOLUTIONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SIM

Board meeting on FY results.

TOSCANA AEROPORTI

Board meeting on FY results.

VALSOIA

Board meeting on FY results.

VITTORIA ASSICURAZIONI

Board meeting on FY results (premium results on Jan. 24).

ZIGNAGO VETRO

Board meeting on FY results (0930 GMT).

ASCOPIAVE

Conference call on FY results.

ASTM and SIAS

Conference call on FY results (0930 GMT).

