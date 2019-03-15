Italy - Factors to watch on March 15

MILANO, March 15 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

Italy must be careful not to reduce its primary surplus excessively if it wants to keep its large public debt under control despite a weak output growth, the central bank governor warned on Thursday.

ISTAT releases January industry orders and sales data (0900 GMT) and February CPI and HICP final data (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases January data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

TELECOM ITALIA

The board of Italy’ biggest phone group on Thursday reiterated its full confidence in Chairman Fulvio Conti.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Societe Generale potentially held 4.98 percent of Italy’s top insurer as of March 11, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday. The document showed a potential 2.12 percent stake as well as long positions over 2.84 percent of Generali’s capital.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

FCA said on Friday it had closed February with European sales of more than 80,200 vehicles and increased its market share to 7 percent from 5.9 percent in January.

Western Europe passenger car registrations fell 0.9 percent in February with demand falling in major markets like Italy and Spain as well as for volume brands including Fiat, Renault, Opel and Vauxhall.

(*) ENEL

Enel acquired 650 MW of renewable capacity from its U.S. joint-venture EGPNA REP. Enel paid $256 million to buy 100 percent of the joint-venture’s seven fully operational assets, which include geothermal, solar and wind facilities.

AUTOGRILL

The Italian caterer said is looking at every M&A option that can create value. It said it would not embark in an acquisition that pushed net debt to more than three times its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

The Italian luxury goods group said it expected to double its sales by 2028 after reporting a rise of 8.8 percent in 2018 core profit.

CEO Brunello Cucinelli told an analyst call succession issues had been settled with the creation of a trust fund.

OVS

Italian investor TIP owns 22.7 percent of the retailer and does not intend to acquire control of the company.

CERVED

The Italian credit servicer’s board approved a slate of candidates to renew the board, indicating Andrea Mignanelli as its proposed CEO.

ENI

Releases FY results, followed by strategy presentation and news conference with Chairwoman Emma Marcegaglia and CEO Claudio Descalzi.

(*) ASTALDI

The court running the Chapter-11 like procedure involving Astaldi has asked for more details on the offer made for the troubled builder by infrastructure group Salini, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The details regard cash flows, the timing of Salini’s offer, Salini’s request to be excluded from a mandatory takeover bid and antitrust issues.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Board meeting on FY results.

PRADA

Releases FY results, followed by conference call (1330 GMT).

UNIPOL GROUP and UNIPOLSAI

Releases FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 8).

CLABO

Extraordinary shareholders’ and warrant holders’ meetings.

Board meetings on FY results: 4AIM SICAF, BIESSE (1000 GMT), CENTRALE DEL LATTE D’ITALIA, CIRCLE, EUROTECH, FIDIA (0900 GMT), GIGLIO GROUP, GIMA TT (preliminary results on Feb. 15), IMA (preliminary results on Feb. 15), IRCE (1300 GMT), LONGINO & CARDENAL, PANARIAGROUP, RETELIT, UNIEURO (revenues).

DIARY

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte meets trade unions to re-open construction sites (1230 GMT).

Naples, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini attends Public Order and Security Committee (1400 GMT).

Milan, launch of first edition prize-giving “Business is Communication”, Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO Luigi Gubitosi gives speech “The Culture of Growth”; Crédit Agricole Italian unit CEO Giampiero Maioli attends; RCS MediaGroup Chairman Urbano Cairo delivers closing address (0815 GMT).

