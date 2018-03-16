Italy - Factors to watch on March 16

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

Rating agencies Fitch and Moody’s reviews sovereign debt rating on Italy.

ISTAT releases February final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

ENI

Italy’s biggest oil and gas group unveils its new 2018-2021 business plan, holding a presentation in London (1100 GMT) followed by a conference call with analysts (1330 GMT) (*) Amnesty International on Friday accused international oil majors Shell and Eni of negligence when addressing spills in Nigeria.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Italian contractor Salini Impregilo cut its revenue targets through 2019 on Thursday to take into account currency effects, which together with a writedown of its Venezuela operations pushed it into the red last year.

Chief Executive Pietro Salini denied any interest in acquisitions in Italy when asked about rumours regarding builder Astaldi or engineering group Condotte, according to an interview with Corriere della Sera.

TELECOM ITALIA

Activist investor Elliott proposed to oust the French chairman of Telecom Italia (TIM) and install leaders of Italy’s corporate establishment on the board as part of an intensifying campaign to force a shakeup at the former state phone monopoly.

Elliott Advisors has chosen some unusual allies for its Telecom Italia battle. The hedge fund run by Paul Singer wants to oust the telecom group’s chairman and other directors backed by top shareholder Vivendi at the annual meeting in April.

Activist fund Elliott Advisors has sent a letter to other Telecom Italia TLIT.MI shareholders, calling for a “truly independent” board to improve governance, performance and shake-up the way top Vivendi has run the Italian phone group.

ATLANTIA

An agreement between Spain’s ACS and Italy’s Atlantia to make a joint 18-billion-euro ($22.2 billion) bid for Abertis will not lead to a break-up of the Spanish toll-road operator’s assets, ACS’s chairman said on Thursday.

Atlantia does not need to sell minority stakes in subsidiaries, including ADR and ASPI, and there are no plans to go down that road in the short term, CEO Giovanni Castelucci said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore. He added the stake Atlantia acquired in Hochtief was strategic and long-term.

In a separate interview to Il Corriere della Sera Castellucci said Atlantia would take its time to decide whether to buy Abertis’ 34 percent stake in Spanish telecoms group Cellnex.

RCS MEDIA GROUP

Rcs Mediagroup plans to come back to a dividend in 2019 on this year’ results “if things go well”, Chief Executive and Chairman Urbano Cairo told Il Corriere della Sera.

AVIO

The company reported a 28 percent jump in 2017 adjusted core earnings, helped by higher sales and tax credits.

MEDIASET

Italy’s antitrust watchdog said on Thursday it had approved a deal awarding Spanish broker Mediapro the rights to broadcast Serie A soccer matches in the 2018-2021 seasons.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The company said it was voluntarily recalling 270,254 older-model trucks in the United States to reinforce a fuel-tank bracket.

(*) SS LAZIO

Rome football team SS Lazio beat Ukraine’s Dynamo in Kiev and gained access to Europa League quarter-finals.

LANDI RENZO

The group, which makes gas components and systems for motor vehicles, returned to profit in 2017, a year earlier than planned, as revenues rose 12 percent to 206 million euros, and said it would meet its 2018 goals.

FILA

Board meeting to call ordinary shareholders’ meeting.

ITALIAONLINE

Conference call on FY results (1000 GMT).

PRELIOS

Lavaredo’s mandatory full takeover offer on Prelios shares ends.

TERNIENERGIA

Finalisation of the sale of some photovoltaic assets.

BANCA FINNAT

Board meeting on FY results.

EMAK

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary FY results on Jan. 31).

PANARIAGROUP

Board meeting on FY results.

RENO DE MEDICI

Board meeting on FY results.

SNAITECH

Board meeting on FY results.

TISCALI

Board meeting on FY results (1400 GMT).

TPS-TECHNICAL PUBLICATIONS SERVICE

Board meeting on FY results.

