Italy - Factors to watch on March 17

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Italy approved 25 billion euros ($28 billion) of spending measures on Monday to help the fragile economy survive the onslaught of coronavirus.

MARKETS

Italy’s market regulator Consob said on Monday it was introducing a new 24-hour short-selling ban as the Milan bourse continued to slide hit by a coronavirus crisis in the country. Consob also kicked off a procedure that will allow it to adopt a more lasting ban on short-selling as envisaged by existing European regulation under exceptional circumstances.

POLITICS

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has risen to 2,158, the Civil Protection Agency said on Monday. The total number of cases in Italy rose to 27,980 from a previous 24,747, up 13%, the slowest rate of increase since the contagion first came to light on Feb. 21.

AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA

The group reported a 70% drop in passenger traffic in the first two weeks of March due to coronavirus, adding it would access a state-funded temporary layoff scheme for its staff who was currently using up holidays or smart-working.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The Italian bank said on Monday that starting from Tuesday it would only be possible for customers to access its branches after booking an appointment for transactions that could not be postponed or carried out online.

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

TECHNOGYM

Board meeting on FY results.

RENO DE MEDICI

The Italian recycled paperboard producer on Monday reported a 14.6% increase in core profit for 2019 and said it was operating at full capacity in a “highly challenging” market environment due to the coronavirus epidemic.

TELECOM ITALIA

The phone group said on Monday it had appointed Nicola Grassi as its new head of procurement.

SAIPEM

The Italian oil services company said it was cancelling conference calls with investors scheduled for March 17-18 and would inform the market once it had set a new date.

