Italy - Factors to watch on March 18

MILANO, March 15 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

DEBT

Late on Friday, rating agency Moody’s left unchanged its ‘Baa3’ rating on the Italian sovereign debt with a stable outlook after the downgrade of a rating notch last October.

TELECOM ITALIA

Top shareholder France’s Vivendi urged Italian market watchdog and TIM’s auditors to further investigate what it called governance issues at the Italian group.

Open Fiber’s president, Franco Bassanini, on Saturday denied that he could be proposed as chairman of TIM to restore peace among the phone group shareholders as reported by Italian financial daily Il Sole-24 Ore.

State lender CDP, which owns half of Open Fiber and has a stake of just under 10 percent in Telecom Italia, has a series of talks tabled with stakeholders including Vivendi providing they agree to the idea of a single network, Il Messaggero said on Sunday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy’s biggest retail bank denied on Friday that it was in contact with Russia’s Gazprom about a possible investment in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

SAIPEM

Italian oil services company is trying to lure big U.S. rivals into joint ventures but has so far failed to secure deals for stakes in drilling operations valued at up to 1.5 billion euros, six sources told Reuters.

ATLANTIA, LEONARDO, FINCANTIERI

A series of companies have seen the books of Alitalia in recent weeks to decide whether to invest in the troubled flagship carrier as financial partners, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday. The groups include Atlantia, Fincantieri, Leonardo and state lender CDP fund 4R. But the head of Atlantia’s Italian unit ASPI said he was not interested, the paper said. The paper cited two sources as saying Delta was mulling investing 100 million euros in Alitalia as industrial partner and then slowly increasing its stake as targets are met.

UBI BANCA

The main shareholders of the bank that hold 22 percent of its capital said they had proposed current CEO Victor Massiah for reappointment at the bank’s April shareholder meeting that will appoint a new single board to replace its present dual board structure. Vice chairman candidate is former UniCredit manager Roberto Nicastro.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The Italian construction group said on Friday it booked an impairment of 165.5 million euros linked to Venezuela business in 2018.

DAMIANI

Leading Jewels, a investment vehicle of the Damiani family, said on Friday it holds 96.8 percent of the jewellery group at the end of the voluntary offer and will delist the company.

HERA, BREMBO

FTSE share indexes revision effective as of Monday. Hera will replace Brembo in the FTSE MIB index effective as of Monday.

BIALETTI INDUSTRIE

Board meeting to call annual general meeting.

SAES GETTERS

Ordinary sharehodlers’ meeting (0930 GMT).

STMICROELECTRONICS

Trades ex-dividend of 0.06 U.S. dollars per share as quarterly dividend.

WIIT

Annual general meeting (1330 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: B&C SPEAKERS, DIGITAL MAGICS (0900 GMT), MOLMED, POLIGRAFICI PRINTING, RCS MEDIAGROUP, RENO DE MEDICI , TELESIA, TRIBOO, ZUCCHI GROUP .

DIARY

Rome, market regulator Consob holds conference on “Corporate Governance of Italian Listed Companies” with con Economy Ministry Undersecretary Laura Castelli (0830 GMT).

Milan, news conference on projects to support small- and medium-sized companies with Muzinich & Co. founder, President and CEO George Muzinich, Milan Stock Exchange CEO Raffaele Jerusalmi, Elite CEO Luca Peyrano (1030 GMT); followed by conference on “Capital Markets and Companies: Finance for Growth” (1330 GMT).

Milan, Intesa Sanpaolo Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro attends news conference to present “6th Edition of Festival of Creative Culture” (1000 GMT).

