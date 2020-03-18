Italy - Factors to watch on March 18

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told his fellow European Union leaders on Tuesday that coronavirus was causing a “socio-economic tsunami” across Europe and that dedicated bonds may be needed to cushion the hit, an Italian government source said.

Italy on Tuesday denied it had called for the euro zone’s bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, to be activated to help its economy deal with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

CORONAVIRUS

Italy will rush 10,000 student doctors into service, scrapping their final exams, in an effort to help the struggling health service cope with the coronavirus which claimed another 345 lives.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January orders and sales data (0900 GMT) and January foreign trade data (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury on Tuesday said it would offer three BTP bonds expiring in 2023 and 2024 in exchange for one BTP bond due in July 2022.

CONSOB BAN

Italy’s market watchdog Consob said on Tuesday it had introduced a ban on net short positions for all the shares negotiated on the Milan bourse to tackle “strong turbulence” on the market due to the coronavirus outbreak.

ENI

Italian energy group Eni on Tuesday said that all its refineries in Italy were working normally, bar two that had partially reduced volumes for maintenance work.

JUVENTUS

Juventus and France midfielder Blaise Matuidi has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Turin-based Serie A club said in a statement on Tuesday.

POSTE ITALIANE

Two employees of the state-controlled group died due to coronavirus, Corriere della Sera reported.

GENERALI, CATTOLICA, UNIPOL

Insurers have been given an extra two years to implement a new accounting rule aimed at increasing visibility into how they make money.

RECORDATI

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 14).

SNAM

Board meeting on FY results (press release on March 19).

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

Board meeting on FY results (press release on March 19).

DIARY

Rome, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri attends Italian banking association ABI Executive Committee (0900 GMT).

