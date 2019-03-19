Italy - Factors to watch on March 19

MILANO, March 18 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January foreign trade data (0900 GMT) and quarterly note on Q4 employment (1000 GMT).

State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestitti expected to hold ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings.

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said it would offer up to 2 billion euros ($2.27 billion) of its March 1, 2030 BTP nominal bond in exchange for five bonds maturing between 2020 and 2024 at an exchange tender it will hold on March 20.

ATLANTIA

Abertis Infraestructuras completed the successful placement of a 3.070 billion euro bond with a demand over 5 times the offer amount.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

The group announced the signing of a 4 billion euro committed revolving credit facility.

POSTE ITALIANE

Board meeting on FY results (also on updated 2019 business plan) followed by news conference to present FY results and 2019 guidance with CEO Matteo Del Fante in Rome (1400 GMT).

INDUSTRIAL STARS OF ITALY 3

Board meeting on H1 results.

Board meetings on FY results: BANCA FINNAT, BLUE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION, DATALOGIC, DIGITAL VALUE, FULLSIX, GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS , GUALA CLOSURES followed by conference call, INTERPUMP GROUP, INTRED, ITALIAONLINE , IVS GROUP, MAILUP, MONRIF , POLIGRAFICI EDITORIALE, TPS.

DIARY

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks before Senate ahead of European Council meeting (1430 GMT).

