Italy - Factors to watch on March 19

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

The Italian government threatened on Wednesday to ban all outdoor exercise as the coronavirus death toll soared to 2,978 and frustration grew over the number of people defying a nationwide lockdown order.

ECONOMY

Italian banks are in much better shape than at the start of the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, having boosted their capital buffers and shed problem loans as well as some holdings of domestic government bonds, the central bank said.

Rome, ISTAT-INPS-INAIL-ANPAL release joint quarterly note on employment trends on Q4 2019 (1000 GMT).

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler said on Wednesday it had suspended production operations at its North American manufacturing facilities.

Fiat Chrysler signed a 300 mln euro five-year loan with the European Investment Bank.

ENI

Italian energy group Eni followed rivals on Wednesday by cancelling a share buyback and sharply cutting investments as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and falling oil prices.

TERNA

Italian power grid operator Terna has postponed its shareholder meeting in April because of the coronavirus epidemic, which could lead to a delay in the process to appoint the heads of some of Italy’s biggest state-controlled companies.

POSTE ITALIANE

Italian unions urged the national post office Poste Italiane on Wednesday to cut the number of people at work and make sure that all employees have face masks and plastic gloves after two of them died from the coronavirus.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

Italian communication watchdog AGCOM has given its green light to the activation of 5,000 Telecom Italia cabinets in the so-called non-economically viable areas to help with broadband network development under a nationwide lockdown, Il Sole 24 said.

(*) NEWLAT, CENTRALE DEL LATTE D’ITALIA

Italian food group Newlat has started talks over a possible tie-up with shareholders of rival group Centrale del Latte d’Italia, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) ALITALIA

South American businessman German Efromovich, through Luxemburg-based Synergy Europe, has submitted an expression of interest for the airline, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

The company said its full-year group net profit fell 29.7 percent to 75 million euros due to some extraordinary items. While it was premature to make a forecast, it said the Coronavirus outbreak “is expected to have a negative impact on premium income while it should not lead to an increase in the number of claims”. Conference call (1030 GMT).

SNAM

Releases FY results (0700 GMT), followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

A2A

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 25), followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

ENEL

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 6) followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

UNIPOL GROUP

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 13).

UNIPOLSAI

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 13).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................