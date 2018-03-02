Italy - Factors to watch on March 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS (*) European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said on Thursday he would stand as candidate for prime minister for former premier Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, or“Go Italy!” party, in the March 4 vote. (*) Former Prime Minister and Democratic Party leader Matteo Renzi will give his“full support” to current Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, should he be asked to lead a new government after Sunday’s election, Il Corriere della Sera reported.

ECONOMY (*) Italy’s government will“probably” not need to approve extraordinary budget measures this spring given the 1.5 per cent GDP growth in 2017 and the falling deficit to GDP ratio and debt level announced on Thursday, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said in an interview with Il Corriere della Sera. (*) Andrea Roventini, who is the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement Finance Minister candidate told Il Corriere della Sera that Italy exiting the euro is“out of the question”. Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 6.3 billion euros in February, against a deficit of 8.2 billion euros in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Thursday.

ISTAT releases Q4 2017 GDP data (0900 GMT).

FIAT CHRYSLER

Italy car sales fell 1.4 percent in February, the Transport Ministry said on Thursday. (*) The carmaker could decide to press forward with a“dual track” option for its components unit Magneti Marelli - including a sale and listing - and a consortium with Italian state lender CDP and brake maker Brembo could be interested in buying it, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. A spokesman for Brembo said that there were no plans for Marelli, the report added.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

Bernstein on Friday raised TIM shares to outperform from market-perform.

Controlling shareholder Vivendi has decided to put on hold the sale of broadcasting unit Persidera and transferred the 70 percent stake the phone company owns in the unit into a blind trust, Il Messaggero and Corriere della Sera report. The trust used is French Advolis and will the sale, Corriere della Sera added. Infrastructure fund F2i and towers company Raiway offered just over 250 million euros for Persidera while U.S. fund I Squared Capital about 290 million euros, Il Messagero reported. (*) MEDIASET Berenberg on Friday cut the broadcaster’s share price to 3.20 euros from 4.20 euros.

(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The price of the lender’s NPL portfolio could fall to below the planned 21 percent of nominal value after the portfolio value estimate was lowered to 24.6 billion euros, MF reported.

TERNA

Tunisia will invest $5 billion in electricity and other energy projects from 2018 to 2020, including a 600 megawatt-underwater power cable to link Tunisia’s power grid with Italy’s.

GENERALI

Athene Holding Ltd. and Viridium Group GmbH submitted binding bids for Assicurazioni Generali’s 40 billion-euro German life insurance portfolio, Bloomberg said.

(*) FINCANTIERI The group has sent a request to the Romanian government to collaborate in the management of the Daewoo-Mangalia Heavy Industries (Dmhi) shipyard, MF reported. It added that Fincantieri would then be interested in buying up to 49 percent of Dmhi.

ATLANTIA

Board meeting on FY results,followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

INWIT

Board meeting on FY results (also on 2018-2020 industrial plan).

PRELIOS

Lavaredo Spa mandatory full takeover offer on Prelios shares ends.

(*) IPO

Plans to list British carmaker Aston Martin in the last quarter of the year are taking off, with preliminary discussions started with banks, reported Il Sole 24 Ore. It added that Lazard has been nominated as adviser of the operation. Italian fund Investindustrial has a 37.5 percent stake in Aston Martin.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................