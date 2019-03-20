Italy - Factors to watch on March 20

MILAN, March 20 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

DEBT

Treasury offers maximum 2.0 billion euros 3.5 percent BTP bonds due March 1, 2030 in exchange for following five bonds: 4.25 percent BTP bonds due March 1, 2020; 2.30 percent BTP bonds Oct. 15, 2021; CCTeu bonds due July 15, 2023; CCTeu bonds Feb. 15, 2024; CCTeu bonds due Oct. 15, 2024.

COMPANIES

Milan, Italian Stock Exchange starts “STAR Conference”, ends on March 21.

POSTE ITALIANE

‘Capital Markets Day’, CEO Matteo Del Fante presents industrial plan update in London; conference call (0900 GMT).

BPER

The bank has received the GACS state guarantee on the senior notes of the Aqui securitisation with a nominal value of 544.7 million euros.

TERNA

Board meeting on FY results.

ITALIAONLINE

Conference call on FY results (0930 GMT).

IPO

Banca IMI analysts have valued IPO candidate Nexi at between 4.84 billion and 5.70 billion euros ($6.5 billion) before a share issue, according to a report seen by Reuters.

UBI Banca analysts have valued Nexi at between 4.60 billion euros ($5.2 billion) and 5.20 billion euros ($5.9 billion) before a share issue, according to another report seen by Reuters.

Board meetings on FY results: ASTM, D’AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING followed by conference call (1635 GMT), FERVI, FILA, GAMBERO ROSSO , NET INSURANCE, PRISMI, SIAS-SOCIETÀ INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI SERVIZI, SITI-B&T GROUP, TAS GROUP, VALSOIA (1500 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, Cabinet expected to meet on a law decree for re-opening of construction sites.

Rome, first of two-day conference on air transport and airports (0830 GMT); expected attendees include Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli and Undersecretary Armando Siri, top management of Enac, Enav, Leonardo, state railways Ferrovie dello Stato.

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte meets students of Luiss University to speak on Europe and future (1530 GMT).

Rome, Foreign Affairs Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi attends banking association ABI Executive Committee meeting (0900 GMT).

