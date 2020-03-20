Italy - Factors to watch on March 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

GENERAL

Italy’s death toll from coronavirus overtook that of China, where the virus first emerged, on Thursday as hospitals said they were being overwhelmed and the government prepared to prolong emergency lockdown measures.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in an interview with the Financial Times that the European Union must use “the full firepower” of its 500 billion euro rescue fund to confront Europe’s economic crisis during the coronavirus outbreak.

ECONOMY

IMF publishes 2020 Article IV Consultation report on Italy (1100 GMT)

Bank of Italy releases January balance of payments data.

ENEL

Italy’s biggest utility said on Thursday it did not expect the coronavirus epidemic to have any major impact on its results and says its drive to digitise operations has given it an advantage.

INTESA SANPAOLO, BPER BANCA, UBI BANCA

Intesa Sanpaolo on Thursday said it was ready to accept a lower price in a deal it has agreed with BPER Banca to address possible antitrust issues in a proposed takeover of rival lender UBI Banca.

(*) DIASORIN

The Italian medical group said on Friday it had received an authorisation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the emergency use of its Simplexa COVID-19 kit which tests for the virus that causes COVID-19 directly from nasal swabs.

FIAT CHRYSLER, FERRARI

The two Italian carmakers are in talks with the nation’s biggest ventilator manufacturer to help to boost production of the life-saving machines that are urgently needed in the coronavirus crisis, company officials said on Thursday.

A2A

Power consumption in the northern regions of Italy was down 25% year-on-year in the last weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown measures imposed by the government, the chief executive of Italy’s largest regional utility said on Thursday.

(*) UNIPOLSAI

The Italian insurer said on Friday it expected a positive result this year in line with targets despite the reduction in contracts seen since coronavirus contagion emerged in late February, barring significant long-lasting effects of the healthcare emergency.

(*) UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank said on Friday it would hold its annual general meeting on April 9 behind closed doors.

INWIT

The mast company holds its ordinary shareholders’ meeting to appoint its board of directors (1430 GMT).

NEWLAT, CENTRALE DEL LATTE D’ITALIA

Italian food group Newlat said on Thursday it had entered talks to buy a majority stake in dairy group Centrale del Latte d’Italia, adding the coronavirus outbreak was boosting its food sales.

