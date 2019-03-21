Italy - Factors to watch on March 21

MILANO, March 18 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

The Italian parliament on Wednesday blocked prosecutors from pursuing an investigation into Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini for abuse of power and kidnapping migrants.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 26.

COMPANIES

Milan, Italian Stock Exchange ends “STAR Conference”.

GENERALI

French lender Societe Generale held a 4.55 percent potential stake in the Italian insurer as of March 15. The stake includes voting rights for 0.348 percent.

TIM

U.S. bank JPMorgan held 4.858 percent potential stake in the Italian telecoms group as of March 13, with voting rights for 0.381 percent.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The European Central Bank in January launched an audit to assess and manage the Italian lender’s operating and legal risks, according to the bank’s annual report.

UBI BANCA

Italian lender signed a memorandum of understanding with China’s Sumec International Technology to offer financial support to the export of Italian goods, services and facilities to China.

EL.EN.

The Italian laser equipment maker has attracted interest from investment funds but its current owners are unlikely to sell their combined stake of just under 50 percent, the company’s general manager told Reuters on Wednesday.

ASTM, SIAS

The two motorway operators said on Wednesday have postponed the approval of their draft 2018 financial statements to March 27 to further evaluate events related to a probe carried out by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office of Parana State against two former managers of Brazil’s company Ecorodovias.

A2A, ASCOPIAVE

A2A, AIM Vicenza and AGSM Verona said on Wednesday they are studying a joint acquisition of some gas and energy assets of Ascopiave.

D’AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING

The company said planned right issue to be launched on March 25 and end on April 16. The issuance price of the new shares was set to 0.075 euros/share with an exchange ratio of ten new shares every 11 existing shares.

BB BIOTECH

Annual general meeting (1400 GMT in Schaffhausen).

TERNA

Strategy presentation.

ENEL

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

Board meetings on FY results: BANCA INTERMOBILIARE (published on Feb. 8), CLASS EDITORI, COMPAGNIA IMMOBILIARE AZIONARIA, ENERVIT, ITALIAN WINE BRANDS, NB AURORA SA SICAF-RAIF, ORSERO , SERI INDUSTRIAL.

DIARY

Rome, end of two-day conference on air transport and airports (0830 GMT); expected attendees include Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli and Undersecretary Armando Siri, top management of Enac, Enav, Leonardo, state railways Ferrovie dello Stato.

Matera, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini visits the city, European capital of culture (1700 GMT).

Rome, conference at Luiss University on “The Corporate Governance in Public Companies. The Mosaic of Competences” with Treasury Department Director General Alessandro Rivera, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Chairwoman Stefania Bariatti, Acea Chairwoman Michaela Castelli (1300 GMT).

Genoa, Banca Cesare Ponti opens headquarters in Genoa and presents project for Private Banking and Wealth Management with Chairman Cesare Ponti, CEO Maurizio Zancanaro, Banca Carige temporary administrator Fabio Innocenzi (1315 GMT).

