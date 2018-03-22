Italy - Factors to watch on March 22

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

Milan, 2017 Nobel economics prize winner Richard Thaler attends conference (1340 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 27.

TELECOM ITALIA

Activist fund Elliott Advisors holds a 3.75 percent equity stake in Telecom Italia (TIM) and an additional 1.99 percent holding through derivative contracts, a filing with Italian market watchdog Consob showed on Wednesday. (*) During a board meeting scheduled for later on Thursday, Chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine could resign, Il Giornale said.

The phone group is also expected to pass the mandates over submarine network Sparkle and other security matters, currently in the hands of outgoing deputy chairman Giuseppe Recchi, to board member Franco Bernabe, who is in possession of the necessary security clearance from the government.

ITALIAN BANKS

Italy’s constitutional court rejected on Wednesday various appeals against a reform of large cooperative banks in a decision which should save the lenders from a wave of compensation claims from former shareholders.

FIAT CHRYSLER

A former United Auto Workers official who served on the union’s committee that negotiated a 2015 labor agreement with Fiat Chrysler (FCA) was charged on Wednesday with accepting illegal payments from the automaker.

SAIPEM

The company said on Wednesday it had filed a petition with Italian market watchdog Consob to obtain clarifications over the regulator’s verdict of non-compliance of Saipem 2016 financial statements. (*) The company said it had agreed to buy the Lewek Constellation vessel for $275 million.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The lender is working on the sale of non-performing loans with a nominal value of 1.4 billion euros in a project coded Project Isabel, MF said.

(*) UBI BANCA

The lender said the European Central Bank had authorised the implementation of a model change which will bring its internal credit risk models in line with the new regulatory framework.

CREVAL

Investment fund Algebris has bought into Creval’s cash call by buying the rights linked to transaction, two source said on Wednesday without elaborating.

LUXOTTICA

Majority shareholder Delfin said on Wednesday it had filed a slate of candidates for the appointment of the group’s board members, indicating Leonardo del Vecchio, Luigi Francavilla and Francesco Milleri as the three top candidates. The term of service for the board members is one year.

MEDIOBANCA

ordinary board meeting.

TERNA

presents FY results and 2018-2022 strategic plan to analysts and press (0830 GMT), followed by news conference (1115 GMT).

ENEL

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary FY results on Feb. 14) followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

MITTEL

The group said on Wednesday it posted a net profit of 16.9 million euros in the 15-month period to Dec. 30, 2017.

FILA

The crayon maker said on Wednesday its adjusted core profit was 29.1 million euros last year from 28.2 million euros the previous year.

UNIPOL

Board meeting on FY results.

UNIPOLSAI

Board meeting on FY results.

EI TOWERS

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

GRUPPO GREEN POWER

Board meeting on FY results.

PININFARINA

Board meeting on FY results.

PRISMI

Capital increase ends.

BEGHELLI

Board meeting on FY results.

BRIOSCHI SVILUPPO IMMOBILIARE

Board meeting on FY results.

CLASS EDITORI

Board meeting on FY results (1430 GMT).

COMPAGNIA IMMOBILIARE AZIONARIA

Board meeting on FY results.

FRENDY ENERGY

Board meeting on FY results.

INDEL B

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

ITALIAN WINE BRANDS

Board meeting on FY results.

KOLINPHARMA

Board meeting on FY results.

MASI AGRICOLA

Board meeting on FY results.

NET INSURANCE

Board meeting on FY results.

