Italy - Factors to watch on March 22

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Rome, Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Italian President Sergio Mattarella (1015 GMT); Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati (1530 GMT); Chamber of Deputies Speaker Roberto Fico (1610 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 27.

ENEL

Europe’s biggest utility pledged to grow its green energy and grids business in Italy and the Americas on Thursday as it reported a rise in profits and dividends and stuck to its targets for 2019.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italian investment vehicle Camfin said on Thursday it had signed a term sheet with Intesa Sanpaolo for the entry of Italy’s biggest retail bank into its capital.

ALITALIA

Junior industry minister Michele Geraci said on Thursday a Chinese airline could be involved in the rescue of the ailing Italian carrier.

GRUPPO CERAMICHE RICCHETTI

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholder’s meeting (1300 GMT) and board meeting on FY results.

Board meetings on FY results: BANCA POPOLARE SONDRIO (published on Feb. 11), BRIOSCHI SVILUPPO IMMOBILIARE , EEMS, INIZIATIVE BRESCIANE, LU-VE , MASI AGRICOLA, NOTORIOUS PICTURES , NOVA RE, PININFARINA, SIT, SMRE, WM CAPITAL.

DIARY

Cernobbio, 20th forum organised by trade association Confcommercio and The European House Ambrosetti on “Market Players and Scenarios for the 2000s” starts (1000 GMT); ends on March 23. Expected attendees include trade union CISL Secretary General Anna Maria Furlan, ECB official Massimo Rostagno.

Potenza, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini visits the city.

Rome, “Italy-China Business Forum on Third-Party Market Cooperation” (0845 GMT).

