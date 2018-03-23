Italy - Factors to watch on March 23

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 28.

TELECOM ITALIA

Most of Telecom Italia’s board resigned on Thursday, triggering a full board reshuffle in a move seen as pre-empting activist investor Elliott’s bid to change the way top shareholder Vivendi runs the company.

BANCA CARIGE

Investor Raffaele Mincione told Il Sole 24 Ore he did not rule out raising its stake in the bank to 9.9 percent in the near future and would like to see it merge with a mid-sized rival.

ATLANTIA

Board expected to meet in order to decide whether to exercise an option to buy a 29.9 percent stake in Spain’s Cellnex.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Generali Deutschland wants to strengthen its position as Germany’s No.2 insurer and does not rule out pursuing this goal through acquisitions, especially in the Property and Casualty segment, CEO Giovanni Liverani told Il Sole 24 Ore. “We will use cash from the run-off of Generali Leben to fund growth,” he was quoted as saying.

ENEL

Italy’s biggest utility Enel said on Thursday its ordinary net profit last year rose 14.4 percent to 3.71 billion euros to beat company guidance.

The Enel CEO said it was better to be an integrated utility adding it was risky to bet on one part of value chain. He said Endesa unit could look at possible bolt-on acquisitions in Iberia.

UNIPOLSAI

The insure said its net profit rose 1.8 percent to 537 million euros. Dividend 0.145 euros per share.

EI TOWERS

Ei Towers said FY net profit was up at 54.5 million euros.

PININFARINA

The company is considering selling real estate assets non core to its business, and worth around 30 million euros, to fund growth, the company’s CEO Silvio Angori said in an interview to Reuters.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary FY results on Feb. 8).

EXPERT SYSTEM

Board meeting on FY results and update of 2018 and 2019 guidelines.

ITALIAN WINE BRANDS

FY results presentation in Milan (1030 GMT).

AMBROMOBILIARE

Board meeting on FY results.

ACQUAFIL

Board meeting on FY results.

BLUE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

Board meeting on FY results.

EPS EQUITA PEP SPAC

Board meeting on FY results.

FINLOGIC

Board meeting on FY results.

NOVA RE

Board meeting on FY results.

SITI B&T GROUP

Board meeting on FY results.

SPACE4

Board meeting on FY results.

WM CAPITAL

Board meeting on FY results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

