Italy - Factors to watch on March 25

GENERAL

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the country has grown by 743 to 6,820, the head of the Civil Protection Agency said on Tuesday, reversing a decline in fatalities seen over the last two days.

Rome has hiked fines for people who defy a lockdown order, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday, adding that he hoped he could start lifting the restrictions shortly.

ECONOMY

Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Tuesday that the euro zone’s bailout fund ESM should be used to help economies hit by the coronavirus crisis, with no strings attached.

POLITICS

Italy’s government will ask parliament in the first weeks of April to authorise a new hike in this year’s deficit levels, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Tuesday.

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Tuesday it would sell 7 billion euros of six-month BOT bills at an auction on March 27.

TELECOM ITALIA

U.S. investment fund Elliott reduced its stake in Italy’s biggest telecoms group to 6.97% from 9.72%, a filing by market regulator Consob showed on Tuesday. Elliott has cut its stake as part of a portfolio rebalancing strategy given the current market situation, a source familiar with the matter said. Such reduction did not modify Elliott’s commitment as a TIM shareholder and its full support to the company’s board of directors and management, the source added.

BANKS

Rating agency Fitch said on Tuesday it took actions on 14 Italian banks, including Intesa Sanpaolo, Unicredit , Mediobanca, UBI Banca, Monte dei Paschi di Siena and BPER Banca, following the coronavirus disruption in the country.

UNICREDIT

Italy’s top bank said on Tuesday it restricted opening hours for the less than 30% of its branches which are being kept open.

FINCANTIERI

The Italian shipbuilder said on Tuesday it postponed the release of its full-year 2019 financial results to April 1, due to the ongoing coronavirus emergency. It also postponed its shareholder’s meeting to a new date to be set between May 11 and June 10.

SALINI IMPREGILO

S&P on Tuesday placed the builder’s BB- rating on credit watch with negative implications, citing a “disappointing operating cash flow” in its 2019 full-year results.

The company said on Tuesday it postponed its shareholders’ meeting to May 4 from April 22.

EXOR

Board meeting on FY results.

HERA

Board meeting on FY results.

IREN

Board meeting on FY results followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

BUZZI UNICEM

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 7).

DIARY

Regional strike in Lombardy by metalworkers and workers in the chemical, textile, paper, cardboard and printing industries.

Rome, Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic COPASIR holds meeting (1000 GMT).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks before Chamber of Deputies on coronavirus emergency (1700 GMT).

