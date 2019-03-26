Italy - Factors to watch on March 26

MILAN, March 25 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Italy will renew for up to 36 months a state guarantee scheme to help banks shed bad loans, tightening rules to increase protection for some investors, the text of a law decree published in the Official Gazette late on Monday and coming into force on Tuesday showed. The decree also confirmed the extension of the government’s special powers on strategic interests to 5G technologies.

DEBT

Italy last week sold a four-year bond denominated in yen for an equivalent of $227 million via a private placement, in its first transaction in a foreign currency since 2010, a Treasury official said on Monday.

Treasury sells 1.5-2.0 billion euros CTZ bonds due Nov. 27, 2020 and 0.5-1.0 billion euros BTPei bonds due May 15, 2028. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

It said on Monday it would offer up to 7.5 billion euros ($8.5 billion) over three bonds at an auction on March 28, including a new five-year nominal BTP bond.

Rome will offer a new BTP maturing on July 1, 2024, a new BTP maturing on July 15, 2026 and a new CTZ bond expiring on June 29, 2021 in the second quarter of this year, the treasury said on Monday.

BANKS

A two-year extension of a public guarantee scheme on bad loan securitisations is positive for Italian lenders despite stricter conditions, Moody’s said on Monday.

BANCA CARIGE

U.S. funds Varde Partners and BlackRock plan to submit rival bids for troubled Italian lender by mid-April, three sources close to the matter said on Monday.

IPO NEXI

Credit rating agency Moody’s said on Monday it placed payment firm’s ratings under review for upgrade.

Fitch said on Monday it placed Nexi’s rating on “watch positive”.

D’AMICO

The shipping company announced the sale and lease back of one of its MR vessels, generating net cash of $9.6 million.

MOLMED

News conference to present FY results and development prospects (1030 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: CAIRO COMMUNICATION, ESPRINET, EXPERT SYSTEM, GEL, GO INTERNET, H-FARM, NEODECORTECH, SABAF, SCM-SOLUTIONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SIM.

DIARY

Rome, Foreign Affairs Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi speaks before Senate foreign Affairs Committee on outcomes of 21st and 22nd March European Council meeting (1900 GMT).

Rome, conference on “Which Ideas for the New Europe? Recipes Compared” with ruling League party’s economic spokesman Claudio Borghi, Deputy Economy Minister Laura Castelli (1300 GMT).

Rome, report presentation on “Welfare Index PMI” with Assicurazioni Generali Italian unit CEO Marco Sesana, ministro per i Relations with Parliament Minister Riccardo Fraccaro, welfare institute INPS President Pasquale Tridico.

Milan, report presentation on “Welfare for People” with UBI Banca Management Board Chiarwoman Letizia Moratti, Vincenzo Boccia, trade union CISL Secretary General Annamaria Furlan (0930 GMT).

Milan, “Accenture Banking Conference” with Illimity Bank CEO Corrado Passera, Banco BPM co-director General Salvatore Poloni (1230 GMT).

