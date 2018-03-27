Italy - Factors to watch on March 27

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

League leader Matteo Salvini, head of Italy’s conservative bloc of parties, criticised the United States and several EU countries on Monday for expelling Russian diplomats following a nerve agent attack in Britain.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases March consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros new six-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

BANKING SECTOR

The European Central Bank’s new and contested rules on how much money banks must set aside to cover loans that go unpaid might be “made redundant” by new European Union-wide legislation, the ECB’s top banking supervisor Daniele Nouy said on Monday.

Her admission, though tinged with scepticism, is likely to be seen as a victory by EU lawmakers and bankers in Italy, who have lobbied hard against ECB measures they fear could hurt economic growth and conflict with the planned EU law.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

Scandinavian debt collector Intrum Justitia is in advanced talks with Christofferson, Robb & Company (CRC) over a joint offer for the 12 billion euro bad loan portfolio that Intesa has put up for sale together with its loan management business, MF reported. The portfolio’s price is the sticking point, the paper said.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

The phone group will receive a smaller-than-expected fine for failing to notify the government about Vivendi’s ‘de facto’ control of the company, la Repubblica reported.

TIM’s board is expected to meet on Thursday to discuss amendments to the agenda of the April 24 AGM proposed by Elliott, Il Messaggero and Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

A decision by Italy’s competition watchdog to freeze tariffs hikes puts at risk TIM’s 2018 earnings, Il Giornale reported.

(*) UNICREDIT

The bank declined to comment about a Times report that Deutsche Bank is seeking to replace Chief Executive John Cryan which cited UniCredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier as a possible candidate.

FERROVIE DELLO STATO (IPO-FERRO.MI)

State railway company presents its 2017 full year results with Chairwoman Gioia Ghezzi and CEO Renato Mazzoncini in Rome (1200 GMT).

ALERION CLEAN POWER

The group said on Monday the sale process of a Spanish company was suspended by vendors.

LEONE FILM GROUP

The group said on Monday it approved two share capital increases for up to 30 million euros and up to 1 million euros.

SABAF

The group said on Monday it targeted sales between 250 and 300 million euros in 2022.

FINCANTIERI

Board meeting on FY results.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER (YNAP)

The online luxury retailer said on Monday it issued 1,365 ordinary shares after the exercise of 1,365 stock options, at a price of 32.466 euros per stock option. As a result the new share capital of YNAP will amount to 134,993,394 shares of which 92,180,249 ordinary shares while the remaining are without voting rights.

BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

HERA

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1330 GMT).

GO INTERNET

Board meeting on FY results.

IVS GROUP

Board meeting on FY results.

MAILUP

Board meeting on FY results.

MEDIACONTECH

Board meeting on FY results.

MONDO TV

Board meeting on FY results.

SAFE BAG

Board meeting on FY results.

TERNI ENERGIA

Board meeting on FY results.

SORGENIA

Inaugurates new headquarters with CEO Gianfilippo Mancini, Chairman Chicco Testa in Milan (0730 GMT).

