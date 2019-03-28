Italy - Factors to watch on March 28

MILANO, March 28 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

DEBT

Treasury sells 0.5-1.0 billion euros CCTeu bonds due Jan. 15, 2025; 3.250-3.750 billion euros new 1.75 percent BTP bonds due July 1, 2024; 2.250-2.750 billion euros 3.0 percent BTP bonds due Aug. 1, 2029. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy’s state lender CDP is seeking to broker a truce between the Italian telecoms operator’s two warring investors, France’s Vivendi and U.S. activist group Elliott, to end a boardroom battle that has paralysed the group, sources said.

CDP denied that it was holding talks with Vivendi or other TIM shareholders.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER

Volkswagen is not interested in a tie-up with rival Fiat Chrysler as the German carmaker’s efforts were all focused internally, Chief Executive Herbert Diess told Il Sole 24 Ore and other two newspapers.

(*) STMICROELECTRONICS

The chipmaker said on Wednesday its supervisory board proposed paying a cash dividend of $0.24 per ordinary share.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The foundation shareholders in Italy’s biggest retail bank have presented their list of candidates for the board’s renewal, seeking the confirmation of CEO Carlo Messina and Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro.

ATLANTIA

The company’s motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia reiterated that five Italian motorway viaducts it manages are completely safe.

The Italian infrastructure group said on Wednesday

Atlantia said on Wednesday it has entered into a funded collar transaction over a stake in Hochtief representing around 8 percent. The associated financing amounts to 752 million euros. The group also said that, to facilitate the collar, it entered into a stock loan agreement with Goldman Sachs who is selling shares in Hochtief for around 6 percent to institutional investors via block trade.

EXOR

The holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family said on Wednesday its net asset value stood at $19.7 billion at the end of 2018, down from $23 billion at the end of 2017.

UNIPOLSAI

Chairman Carlo Cimbri is set to be confirmed in his role after holding company Unipol submitted its list of candidates for the board ahead of the April 17 AGM.

(*) ESSILORLUXOTTICA

The eyewear maker’s top shareholder and executive chairman has filed an arbitration request on Wednesday to verify alleged violations of a merger agreement between the Italian and French groups, further escalating a spat over power sharing.

ALITALIA

The three commissioners running the Italian airline are putting pressure on Ferrovie dello Stato to present a rescue plan for the troubled airline but are willing to give it more time.

ASTM and SIAS-SOCIETÀ INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI SERVIZI (*) ASTM’s 2018 net profit rose 11.3 percent to 166.5 million euros, the toll road operator said on Wednesday and proposed paying a final dividend of 0.302 euros per share. Total dividend for 2018 amounted to 0.532 euros per share.

Conference call on FY results (0930 GMT).

S.S. LAZIO

Board meeting on H1 results.

BUZZI UNICEM

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 7) followed by conference call (1530 GMT).

BANCA FARMAFACTORING

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1000 GMT).

BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

ASSITECA

Board meeting on H1 results.

Board meetings on FY results: ACSM-AGAM, ALKEMY , BIODUE (1430 GMT - revenues on Feb. 14), BORGOSESIA (1300 GMT), CASTA DIVA GROUP, CDR ADVANCE CAPITAL (14,00), COVER 50, EDILIZIACROBATICA, ELETTRA INVESTIMENTI, FINE FOOD & PHARMACEUTICALS, FINLOGIC, GIORGIO FEDON & FIGLI, LEONE FILM GROUP, SAFE BAG , SOMEC, VETRYA.

DIARY

Rome, Cabinet Undersecretary Stefano Buffagni, Economy Ministry Undersecretary Massimo Garavaglia, Chamber of Deputies Budget Committee President Claudio Borghi meet on small- and medium-sized companies.

Milan, conference on “News of Tax and Labour for Companies” with Economy Undersecretary Massimo Garavaglia (0830 GMT).

Rome, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) holds board meeting on 2018 results.

Vicenza, FOPE CEO Diego Nardin attends conference “Città Impresa 2019” (to March 31).

