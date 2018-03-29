Italy - Factors to watch on March 29

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

Italy will make no change to its current forecast that the economy will grow 1.5 percent this year when the Treasury issues new projections next month, government sources have told Reuters.

Bank of Italy holds annual assembly with report by Governor Ignazio Visco (0800 GMT).

Reuters releases March asset allocation poll (1100 GMT).

ENI

Oil majors Anadarko, Total, ENI and Statoil have expressed interest in helping Algeria start offshore drilling, according to state news agency APS which quoted the CEO of the North African country’s state energy firm Sonatrach.

PIRELLI

Pirelli’s Russian shareholder Long Term Investments (LTI) will not sell its stake in the Italian tyre company when a lock-up period ends in early April, the fund’s chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

Expected to hold board meeting.

Elliott Advisors does not believe Telecom Italia shareholders will need to choose a new board in May if they back the board candidates proposed by the activist investor at a meeting next month, the hedge fund said on Wednesday.

A market analysis conducted by Italy’s communications regulator AGCOM regarding Telecom Italia’s fixed line network will be concluded only by the end of July, one of its commissioners said on Wednesday.

LEONARDO

Fifteen European Union countries including Britain signed the first project under its new defence research fund on Wednesday, the latest small step towards integrating European militaries and their industries.

BANCA CARIGE

Several papers cited a statutory auditors report on 2017 results saying the ECB has classified the bank “at high risk” following the 2017 annual Srep review. In its assessment, referring to fiscal year 2016 before the lender’s capital increase, the central bank detected “deficiencies and problems”, including capital adequacy and business model, the papers said.

(*) BANCO DESIO

The bank has expressed interest in buying in troubled lender Banca del Fucino, Il Messaggero reported, adding the latter had appointed Rothschild as an advisor.

A2A

Montenegro’s power utility EPCG <EPCG.MOT said it would make an offer for a controlling stake in the Balkan country’s biggest coal mine (RUP), which it wants to modernise. EPCG said it would bid to buy A2A’s 39.49 percent stake, as well as all the other shares in RUP not owned by Montenegro’s government, which owns 31 percent.

SAIPEM

The two parties vying to form a government in Italy following this month’s election told the outgoing administration on Wednesday it should not name new chiefs of state-owned companies without consulting them.

(*) GEDI

French entrepreneur and businessman Xavier Niel, founder of French telecom operator Iliad, is working on a plan to strengthen his publishing business, which includes daily Le Monde, by merging it with Italian publisher Gruppo Gedi, MF said, citing a report from the Dagospia website.

ATLANTIA

HSBC held an indirect stake of 5.703 percent in the motorway operator as of March 13, a filing with market regulator showed.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Algebris held a potential stake of 5.286 percent in Creval as of March 21, while Blackrock held an indirect 5.015 percent stake in the lender as of March 23, a regulatory filing showed.

UBI BANCA

HSBC held a 6.224 percent potential stake in UBI Banca as of March 13, a regulatory filing showed.

INTESA SANPAOLO

News conference to present report on “2017 Economy and Finance of Industrial Districts” with CEO Carlo Messina in Milan (0900 GMT).

EUKEDOS

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (0830 GMT).

FOPE

‘Investor presentation’ (0930 GMT).

BANCA CARIGE

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

EDISON

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

POSTE ITALIANE

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary FY results on Feb. 19).

WIIT

Board meeting on FY results.

S.S. LAZIO

Board meeting on H1 results.

ASSITECA

Board meeting on H1 results.

BOMI ITALIA

Board meeting on FY results.

BORGOSESIA

Board meeting on FY results (1200 GMT).

CARRARO

Board meeting on FY results (0930 GMT).

CASTA DIVA GROUP

Board meeting on FY results.

CDR ADVANCE CAPITAL

Board meeting on FY results (1300 GMT).

GAMBERO ROSSO

Board meeting on FY results.

GIGLIO GROUP

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary FY results on Feb. 27).

GIORGIO FEDON

Board meeting on FY results (0800 GMT).

GRUPPO CERAMICHE RICCHETTI

Board meeting on FY results.

ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP

Board meeting on FY results.

ITWAY

Board meeting on FY results.

K.R. Energy

Board meeting on FY results.

LUCISANO MEDIA GROUP

Board meeting on FY results.

NEODECORTECH

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary FY results on Feb. 16).

ROSSS

Board meeting on FY results.

SOL

Board meeting on FY results.

VISIBILIA EDITORE

Board meeting on FY results.

WM CAPITAL.

Board meeting on FY results

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN