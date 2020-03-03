Italy - Factors to watch on March 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January unemployment data (0900 GMT).

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 1.6 billion euros in February, down steeply compared to a 9.765 billion euro deficit in the same month of 2019, due to an increase in tax revenues, the Treasury said on Monday.

ATLANTIA

Moody’s downgraded the ratings of Atlantia and its motorway unit Autostrade to Ba3 with negative outlook. The downgrade reflects increasing political pressure and downside risks after a decree retroactively and unilaterally changing the terms and conditions of toll road concessions. It also reflects the apparent lack of progress in discussions linked to the future of the Autostrade concession. Long legal battles could increase uncertainty.

BANCO BPM

Board meeting to approve new strategic plan, followed by presentation.

Italy’s Banco BPM BAMI.MI is rushing to set up new “disaster recovery rooms” after an area close to one of its existing crisis facilities emerged as the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, three sources familiar with the matter said.

FCA

New car sales in Italy fell 8.8% in February from a year earlier to 162.793 vehicles, the transport ministry said on Monday. Fiat Chrysler sales were down 6.7%.

PIRELLI

Pirelli said its 2019 net profit rose to 457.7 million euros. It proposed a dividend of 0.183 euros.

DIARY

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte meets ‘Capigruppo’ on Coronavirus (1900 GMT).

Rome, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri attends conference on ethics and economy (0830 GMT).

Foreign Affairs Ministry presents “2020 Extraordinary Plan for the promotion of Made in Italy” with Foreign Affairs Minister Luigi Di Maio (1330 GMT), Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli, Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Paola De Micheli, University and Research Minister Gaetano Manfredi, Innovation Minister Paola Pisano.

Rome, Industry Ministry Undersecretary Mirella Liuzzi attends conference on “The future of Smart City” (0945 GMT).

Milan, algoWatt, the company created with the merger between TerniEnergia and Softeco, holds management presentation (1000 GMT).

