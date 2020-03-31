Italy - Factors to watch on March 31

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Italy’s government on Monday said it would extend its nationwide lockdown measures against a coronavirus outbreak, due to end on Friday, at least until the Easter season in April, as the number of new infections declines.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases March flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy holds annual ordinary meeting, Governor Ignazio Visco presents annual report (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.25-2.75 billion euros 0.35% BTP bonds due Feb. 1, 2025; 3.0-3.5 billion euros 0.95% BTP bonds due Aug. 1, 2030; 1.0-1.5 billion euros 1.35% BTP bonds due April 1, 2030; 500-750 million euros CCTeu bonds due Dec. 15, 2023. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

EXOR

The holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family said on Monday it had agreed to invest $200 million to buy a 8.87% stake in U.S.-based shared mobility company Via Transportation, in what would be the firm’s first step into the tech industry.

FIAT CHRYSLER

U.S. new vehicle sales likely drove off a cliff in March as the coronavirus pandemic pounded consumer confidence and shuttered dealerships across much of the country, and sales are likely to take a further beating in April as social distancing guidelines remain in place.

Fiat Chrysler top executives and salaried workers around the globe will take pay cuts in an act of “shared sacrifice” brought on by the coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered the automaker’s plants in Europe and North America, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

The truck and tractor maker withdrew its 2020 financial outlook due to the coronavirus crisis and will provide further updates on May 6 with the first quarter results.

MEDIASET

The Italian broadcaster has increased its stake in German rival Prosiebensat.1 by 0.6% to 20.1%.

INSURERS

Italy’s insurance watchdog IVASS is calling on companies in the sector to be prudent about dividends and bonus payments to protect their capital position during the coronavirus crisis, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

PRYSMIAN

The cable maker will propose to shareholders to reduce the dividend to 0.25 euros per share from the originally proposed 0.50 euros per share due to the coronavirus outbreak. The board will consider any distribution of the remaining 50% of dividends looking at the developing scenario, the company said.

TOD’S

The luxury group said on Monday it would not pay a dividend this year due to worsening of the coronavirus crisis.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The board of Italy’s biggest retail bank will discuss on Tuesday a recommendation from the European Central Bank to freeze dividend payments.

ATLANTIA

The group has restarted talks with Italy’s transport ministry over its motorway concession, daily Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding that the Benetton-controlled group could sell a 40-50% stake of its motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia to state lender CDP and infrastructure fund F2i.

(*) SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

JP Morgan cut its target price on the stock to 15.5 euros from 17.5 euros

(*) CAMPARI

RBC cut its rating on the stock to underperform, target price to 6.1 euros from 6.5 euros.

(*) ILLIMITY BANK

The company said it was “adequately structured and suitably equipped” to deal with the coronavirus emergency, adding its capital and liquidity base was “extremely solid”.

(*) BFF BANKING GROUP

The company confirmed its dividend policy and resolved to making the payment of the 2019 expected cash dividends conditional on the resolution of the COVID-19 emergency, but not prior to Oct. 1.

MAIRE TECNIMONT

The group said on Tuesday its units won contracts in Korea, Russia and India for a total amount of around $10 million.

NEWLAT, CENTRALE LATTE ITALIA

Italian food group Newlat has agreed to buy a 46.2% stake in local dairy business Centrale del Latte d’Italia (CLI) and will launch a cash-and-paper mandatory takeover bid on the remaining shares.

ANIMA

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0900 GMT).

DIARY

Milan, news conference to present ‘Ospedalefieramilano’ with new intensive care unit beds for the coronavirus emergency, with Lombardy Regional Governor Attilio Fontana, Fiera Milano Foundation President Enrico Pazzali.

Rome, Energy Authority AEEGSI expected to release energy and gas fees effective from April 1, 2020.

