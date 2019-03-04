Italy - Factors to watch on March 4

MILANO, March 4 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Nicola Zingaretti, the governor of the central Lazio region, was elected as head of Italy’s centre-left Democratic Party (PD) on Sunday, one year after the group lost power in a humbling defeat at national elections.

French President Emmanuele Macron, warning against the dangers of resurgent nationalism, said on Sunday that France and Italy needed to overcome their recent diplomatic clash.

DEBT

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 9.7 billion euros in February, an increase of 3.3 billion euros compared with the deficit posted during the same month last year, the Treasury said on Friday.

SNAM ITALGAS

Italy’s ruling coalition parties have agreed that the CEOs of gas operators Snam and Italgas should stay in their roles, a government source says. Discussions are continuing over Fincantieri.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Automakers on Friday reported a decline in U.S. sales for February as demand for SUVs slows after years of rapid growth, pointing to a drop in overall sales in 2019. FCA said sales fell 2 percent to 162,036 vehicles, hurt by lower demand for its Jeep Compass and Renegade sport utility vehicles.

Italy’s Transport Ministry said on Friday car sales fell 2.42 percent year-on-year in February while FCA’s sales fell 8 percent.

OVS, TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Tamburi Investment Partners said on Friday it had bought a 17.84 percent stake in clothing retailer OVS paying 1.85 euros a share and boosting its overall holding to 22.75 percent.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Edizione, the holding company of the Benetton family, has raised its stake in insurer Generali to around 4 percent, with the board giving a mandate to lift this to 5 percent “albeit not in the most rapid of times”, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday. The paper added that the Benettons would not be asking for a place on Generali’s board.

TELECOM ITALIA

(*) The Italian telecoms group could exchange its stake in Flash Fiber, a fibre-optic joint-venture with Swisscom’s Italian unit Fastweb, with around one of third of Open Fiber, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

The Italian telecoms group said on Friday it had appointed Innovation Officer Mario Di Mauro as head of its submarine cable unit Sparkle.

BOMI

The Italian healthcare group said on Friday Med Platform, managed by French private equity ArchiMed, had launched a buyout offer on its shares at 4 euros each after reaching accords with investors who have agreed to tender shares equivalent to 68 percent of the company’s capital.

(*) JUVENTUS

Serie A leaders Juventus held on to win 2-1 at Napoli in a stormy top-of-the-table clash on Sunday which saw both teams have a player sent off and Lorenzo Insigne miss a late penalty for the hosts.

BREMBO

Board meeting on FY results (0830 GMT) followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

SARAS

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call also on 2019-2022 industrial plan (1430 GMT).

BANCO DI SARDEGNA

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 6).

GRUPPO GREEN POWER

Board meeting on FY results.

SPAXS

Last trading day on AIM segment as of Monday.

I GRANDI VIAGGI

Trades ex-dividend of 0.02 euro per share.

LUXOTTICA

Shares trading suspended ahead of de-listing on March 5.

LVENTURE GROUP

Board meeting to call shareholders’ meeting.

PARMALAT

Share trading suspended ahead of de-listing on March 5.

DIARY

Turin, presentation of “National Fund for Innovation” with Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti CEO Fabrizio Palermo (0900 GMT).

Milan, Enel Chairwoman Patrizia Grieco attends a book presentation (1700 GMT).

